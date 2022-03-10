Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet Suddenly Activates After 11 Years

News
Thu, 03/10/2022 - 06:17
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Yet another Satoshi-era wallet has been activated, prompting speculation about the owner of the newfound $20 million fortune
Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet Suddenly Activates After 11 Years
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

A Bitcoin wallet containing 489 coins has been activated for the first time since 2010, according to popular blockchain tracker Whale Alert.  

Whoever is in control of the address has managed to turn a mere $50 into $20 million by resisting the temptation to cash out over the course of more than 11 years.

Diamond hands?  

Speculation is running wild about the ancient wallet, and whether or not its owner had enough conviction to hodl the coins for well over a decade.        

The address dates back all of the way back to the years of activity of Satoshi Nakamoto, the mysterious Bitcoin creator who left the community in April 2011. This fact, of course, fueled even more interest.

Related
Justin Sun Denies Facing Criminal Charges in Response to The Verge Article
The most likely theory is that someone accidentally found their long-lost private keys and gained access to a massive fortune. Some are also speculating that the owner got out of jail and finally managed to cash out the cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin is getting hammered   

In the meantime, the price of Bitcoin has fallen by roughly 7% within the last few hours.

BTC
Image by tradingview.com

As reported by U.Today, the flagship cryptocurrency suddenly spiked to the $42,000 level on Wednesday, but it has now pared its recent gains. The recent uptick ended up being a bull trap. The largest cryptocurrency is now down 43.15% from its record peak.   

Roughly $36 million worth of Bitcoin has been liquidated over the past four hours, according to data provided by Coinglass. Long positions account for 94% of the sum.

Some Twitter users attribute the sell-off to the activation of the Satoshi-era wallet, but the two events are highly unlikely to be related.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Justin Sun Denies Facing Criminal Charges in Response to The Verge Article
03/09/2022 - 20:23
Justin Sun Denies Facing Criminal Charges in Response to The Verge Article
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Terra (LUNA) Flips XRP as Price Soars 27%
03/09/2022 - 18:16
Terra (LUNA) Flips XRP as Price Soars 27%
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image BTC’s Bearish Streak May Soon Be Over, Thailand Eases Up on Crypto Tax Laws, Binance Gives Away SHIB: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
03/09/2022 - 16:45
BTC’s Bearish Streak May Soon Be Over, Thailand Eases Up on Crypto Tax Laws, Binance Gives Away SHIB: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina