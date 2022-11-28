Сardano's AdaSwap Goes Live on Mainnet

Mon, 11/28/2022 - 19:38
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The Cardano-focused project, which was been endorsed by “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot, has launched on the mainnet
Сardano's AdaSwap Goes Live on Mainnet
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Adaswap, the ecosystem builder facilitating one of the first decentralized exchanges on the Cardano blockchain, has gone live on the mainnet, according to a Monday announcement

As reported by U.Today, the testnet version of the platform was launched in June.  

AdaSwap was one of the first projects to launch on top of the Milkomedia Network, a novel protocol that brings EVM capabilities to blockchains of the likes of Cardano. 

Related
Mark Mobius Sees Bitcoin Falling to $10,000

As reported by U.Today, the decentralized exchange was endorsed by “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot. The Israeli actress said that it was an “exciting” investment opportunity. The project has also secured backing from several prominent VC firms, including Finova Capital and Banter Capital.

Cardano’s TVL plunges 

According to data provided by DefiLlama, decentralized exchange Minswap remains the top decentralized exchange by total value locked. 

Cardano’s TVL has collapsed from a 2022 peak of $326 million in March to just $56 million as of today.

Still, Cardano (ADA) remains the ninth-biggest cryptocurrency by total market capitalization. 

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Mark Mobius Sees Bitcoin Falling to $10,000
11/28/2022 - 17:45
Mark Mobius Sees Bitcoin Falling to $10,000
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image 993.3 Billion SHIB Transferred, Half Moved by Binance, Here’s Where
11/28/2022 - 16:13
993.3 Billion SHIB Transferred, Half Moved by Binance, Here’s Where
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image SHIB Rivals FLOKI and BabyDoge Prepare Major Announcements: Details
11/28/2022 - 15:56
SHIB Rivals FLOKI and BabyDoge Prepare Major Announcements: Details
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev