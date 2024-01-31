Salus Introduces ZK-Powered Solutions for EVM

A new innovation will allow privacy-enhancing zero-knowledge technology at the application level, not just the blockchain layer. This significantly advances the processes of ZKP implementation into Web3 development globally.

Advertisement

Salus brings ZK-powered solutions to EVM segment

Cybersecurity pioneer Salus announced the release of zero knowledge-powered solutions compatible with all networks that leverage Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). As such, developers can release ZK-based dApps on the blockchains that lack ZK support by default.

🚀🏆 Reflecting on our incredible journey in 2023, Salus proudly clinched a top 10 finish out of 1000+ teams at the Paradigm CTF! Excitingly, we're invited as authors for the 2024 CTF. ✍️



Ready to dive deep into the intricacies of these challenges? ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/z5Hd2gfwI9 — Salus 🛡️ Web3 Security For All (@salus_sec) January 16, 2024

Web3 entrepreneurs, investors and researchers can now utilize Salus’ solution to create ZK dApps on any chain that supports Solidity, with no migration needed because apps remain running on Ethereum, but with advanced ZK features.

The ZK solutions also include comprehensive solution consulting from the Salus team, which has a proven track record of ZK Circuit Design, smart contract architecture, dApp development and ZK development.

While other chains are offering ZK solutions, Salus has a customizable offering that can bridge the gap between Ethereum/EVM and ZK circuits, enhance existing EVM projects with ZKP solutions and so on.

Mirror Tang, Salus' cofounder and chief scientist, highlights the importance of the fresh release for security-centric development in crypto:

As more people recognize "DApp+ZK" as the future of Web3, Salus aims to enhance innovation efficiency in the Web3 industry around ZK functionality, reduce innovation costs, and drive the development of the industry through its technological expertise.

Salus' recent announcement is of paramount importance as many Web3 segments now require programmable privacy.

All EVM-based dApps to benefit from data immutability

ZK technology is a major innovation for blockchain solutions. Many elements of the emerging Web3 ecosystem, such as DeFi, trustless contracts, pulling off-chain data, customer verification, auctions, etc., all benefit from the data immutability that blockchain offers, ensuring the data cannot be secretly modified.

At the same time, this total transparency harms many use cases for blockchain, as privacy is required when personal data is needed, certain transactions should be protected and sensitive data should be verified without being shared.

As covered by U.Today previously, Salus, in its latest security report, estimated net losses from the largest DeFi hacks of 2023 at $1.7 billion in equivalent.