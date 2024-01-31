Advertisement
AD

Salus Introduces ZK-Powered Solutions for EVM

Advertisement
article image
Vladislav Sopov
With new development by Salus, Web3 builders are able to create and deploy ZK-fueled applications on any Solidity blockchain
Wed, 31/01/2024 - 15:06
Salus Introduces ZK-Powered Solutions for EVM
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

A new innovation will allow privacy-enhancing zero-knowledge technology at the application level, not just the blockchain layer. This significantly advances the processes of ZKP implementation into Web3 development globally.

Advertisement

Salus brings ZK-powered solutions to EVM segment

Cybersecurity pioneer Salus announced the release of zero knowledge-powered solutions compatible with all networks that leverage Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). As such, developers can release ZK-based dApps on the blockchains that lack ZK support by default.

Web3 entrepreneurs, investors and researchers can now utilize Salus’ solution to create ZK dApps on any chain that supports Solidity, with no migration needed because apps remain running on Ethereum, but with advanced ZK features.

The ZK solutions also include comprehensive solution consulting from the Salus team, which has a proven track record of ZK Circuit Design, smart contract architecture, dApp development and ZK development.

While other chains are offering ZK solutions, Salus has a customizable offering that can bridge the gap between Ethereum/EVM and ZK circuits, enhance existing EVM projects with ZKP solutions and so on.

Mirror Tang, Salus' cofounder and chief scientist, highlights the importance of the fresh release for security-centric development in crypto:

As more people recognize "DApp+ZK" as the future of Web3, Salus aims to enhance innovation efficiency in the Web3 industry around ZK functionality, reduce innovation costs, and drive the development of the industry through its technological expertise.

Salus' recent announcement is of paramount importance as many Web3 segments now require programmable privacy.

All EVM-based dApps to benefit from data immutability

ZK technology is a major innovation for blockchain solutions. Many elements of the emerging Web3 ecosystem, such as DeFi, trustless contracts, pulling off-chain data, customer verification, auctions, etc., all benefit from the data immutability that blockchain offers, ensuring the data cannot be secretly modified.  

At the same time, this total transparency harms many use cases for blockchain, as privacy is required when personal data is needed, certain transactions should be protected and sensitive data should be verified without being shared.

Related
1.7 Billion Lost in the Web3 Industry in 2023, Salus Report Says

As covered by U.Today previously, Salus, in its latest security report, estimated net losses from the largest DeFi hacks of 2023 at $1.7 billion in equivalent.

#zk-SNARKs #Ethereum News
About the author
article image
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Bitcoin Price Likely to Go Parabolic: Samson Mow
2024/01/31 15:03
Bitcoin Price Likely to Go Parabolic: Samson Mow
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Litecoin (LTC) Smashes New All-Time High But Not in Price
2024/01/31 15:03
Litecoin (LTC) Smashes New All-Time High But Not in Price
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Breaking: Ripple Co-Founder Confirms Hack, XRP Price Plunges
2024/01/31 15:03
Breaking: Ripple Co-Founder Confirms Hack, XRP Price Plunges
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

VortexAI: Upscales Crypto Trading Using AI
Cerra.io Gains Momentum with Audit, Pre-Sale, DEX Launch and More
UwU Lend's Expansion into New Markets with Curve Integration
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Bitcoin Price Likely to Go Parabolic: Samson Mow
Litecoin (LTC) Smashes New All-Time High But Not in Price
Breaking: Ripple Co-Founder Confirms Hack, XRP Price Plunges
Show all