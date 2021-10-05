RSK-Based Kripton Market Brings Bitcoin (BTC) to 700 El Salvador Businesses, Here's How

Its program is going to boost massive adoption of Bitcoin-based DeFi solutions

Kripton Market is an online crypto-friendly marketplace focused on Bitcoin (BTC) users. As the crypto king becomes legal tender in El Salvador, Kripto Market expands its presence in the country.

Introducing RSK power to El Salvador merchants

According to a press release shared with U.Today, Kripton Market, a marketplace that leverages Rootstock (RSK) Bitcoin-based smart contracts platform is ready to onboard a massive amount of businesses.

Kripton Market instruments have already been integrated by 150 stores in El Salvador. Due to a recently inked partnership with Procom and Innovacion y Desarrollo, its Bitcoin-friendly tools will be added to a mainstream software kit.

As such, 564 more stores and firms will start using Bitcoin (BTC) soon for accepting payments, sending money transfers, receiving money through QR codes and shipping items.

Also, Kripton Market reached similar agreements with Acomi, Comedica, Acofinges and Bancovi enterprises. Bitcoins (BTC) can now be accepted by merchants from San Salvador, La Union, Cabañas, San Miguel, Ahuachapan, Juayua, La Libertad, Morazan and San Vicente.

Bitcoin (BTC) adoption in El Salvador gains steam with RSK

As El Salvador became the first state to declare Bitcoin (BTC) a legitimate payment method, RSK-based solutions will facilitate its adoption for local entrepreneurs.

Its family of products includes Money-on-Chain financial protocol, Beexo and Defiant non-custodial wallets, as well as Tropykus Finance Bitcoin-based DeFi.

To spread the word about decentralized technologies, Rootstock (RSK) will also host a number of meetups and seminars in El Salvador.