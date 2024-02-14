Advertisement
AD

Here’s How Much Crypto Robinhood Currently Holds

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Robinhood swings to profit with a boost from cryptocurrency deposits, topping expectations with $30 million in earnings and a 24% revenue jump to $471 million
Wed, 14/02/2024 - 8:21
Here’s How Much Crypto Robinhood Currently Holds
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

Robinhood Markets has reported a swing to profitability in its latest quarterly earnings, surpassing Wall Street predictions with a notable surge in cryptocurrency deposits and an increase in monthly active users. 

The online trading platform, which has been at the forefront of democratizing finance for all, recorded a profit of $30 million, or 3 cents per share, in stark contrast to the loss of $166 million, or 19 cents per share, in the same quarter of the previous year. 

Robinhood's crypto strategy 

Robinhood's strategic focus on cryptocurrencies has played a pivotal role in its financial turnaround. With approximately $4 billion in crypto deposits in January alone, marking its fastest growth month since early 2021, Robinhood is making considerable strides in capturing market share from traditional brokerage giants.

The platform's assets under custody have now exceeded $100 billion, a testament to its growing appeal among investors looking to diversify their portfolios with digital assets. This influx of crypto deposits and the platform's ability to attract "net positive transfers from every major brokerage competitor" underscore the increasing trust and preference for Robinhood among cryptocurrency investors.

Future outlook 

Now that Robinhood has revealed in its quarterly success, the company is not resting on its laurels. Guided by an ambitious expense plan for 2024, Robinhood aims to invest in growth through new products, features, and international expansion, all while enhancing efficiency in its existing operations. 

The company's proactive approach to scaling its offerings and market presence is evident in its early 2024 performance, with more funded customers and net deposits in the first half of the first quarter than the entirety of the fourth quarter. 

#Robinhood #Cryptocurrency Adoption
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Dangerous Ethereum (ETH) Pattern Appears
2024/02/14 09:29
Dangerous Ethereum (ETH) Pattern Appears
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image '$1 Million for BTC' Samson Mow Bullish on MicroStrategy After Learning This
2024/02/14 09:29
'$1 Million for BTC' Samson Mow Bullish on MicroStrategy After Learning This
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Ancient Ethereum Whale Suddenly Wakes Up After Many Years
2024/02/14 09:29
Ancient Ethereum Whale Suddenly Wakes Up After Many Years
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Saudi Fintech Revolution Summit – Saudi’s Digital Finance Frontier: Fintech Unleashed
FiNext Conference Returns to Dubai for its Sixth Edition, Unveiling the Future of Finance and Technology
Blockchain Festival and Traders Fair 2024: Shaping the Future of Finance and Blockchain in Singapore
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Dangerous Ethereum (ETH) Pattern Appears
Here’s How Much Crypto Robinhood Currently Holds
'$1 Million for BTC' Samson Mow Bullish on MicroStrategy After Learning This
Show all