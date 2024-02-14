Here’s How Much Crypto Robinhood Currently Holds

Advertisement

Robinhood Markets has reported a swing to profitability in its latest quarterly earnings, surpassing Wall Street predictions with a notable surge in cryptocurrency deposits and an increase in monthly active users.

The online trading platform, which has been at the forefront of democratizing finance for all, recorded a profit of $30 million, or 3 cents per share, in stark contrast to the loss of $166 million, or 19 cents per share, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Robinhood's crypto strategy

Robinhood's strategic focus on cryptocurrencies has played a pivotal role in its financial turnaround. With approximately $4 billion in crypto deposits in January alone, marking its fastest growth month since early 2021, Robinhood is making considerable strides in capturing market share from traditional brokerage giants.

The platform's assets under custody have now exceeded $100 billion, a testament to its growing appeal among investors looking to diversify their portfolios with digital assets. This influx of crypto deposits and the platform's ability to attract "net positive transfers from every major brokerage competitor" underscore the increasing trust and preference for Robinhood among cryptocurrency investors.

Future outlook

Now that Robinhood has revealed in its quarterly success, the company is not resting on its laurels. Guided by an ambitious expense plan for 2024, Robinhood aims to invest in growth through new products, features, and international expansion, all while enhancing efficiency in its existing operations.

The company's proactive approach to scaling its offerings and market presence is evident in its early 2024 performance, with more funded customers and net deposits in the first half of the first quarter than the entirety of the fourth quarter.