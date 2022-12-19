Robinhood Keeps Holding Staggering Bags of DOGE, Here’s How Much

Mon, 12/19/2022 - 16:10
article image
Yuri Molchan
Popular trading app remains a large Dogecoin holder as DOGE becomes more popular with whales
Robinhood Keeps Holding Staggering Bags of DOGE, Here’s How Much
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

The eighth largest digital currency Dogecoin has reached a new milestone with the largest whales on the Binance Smart Chain. 

In the meantime, Robinhood app has revealed how much Dogecoin it holds for its customers.

Robinhood holds 30 percent of DOGE supply

As per the recent tweet of the @DogeWhaleAlert Twitter user, popular trading app Robinhood has tweeted that it holds a solid amount of meme coin DOGE in its wallets on behalf of its investors. 

This is 38,439,544,979 meme coins worth $3,000,744,639. This constitutes roughly 28 percent of the current DOGE supply circulating in the market.

Aside from that, the meme token has emerged as one of the most-used smart contracts on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) for its largest 1,000 token holders in the past 24 hours.

Related
Ripple Scam Alert: There Is No XRP Staking Program

DOGE price reacts to Elon Musk’s tweet

As covered by U.Today earlier, the head of Tesla e-car producer and the new boss of Twitter, billionaire Elon Musk, had launched a poll on his Twitter handle, asking users if they would like him to quit the position of the social media platform’s chief.

Curiously, the majority voted “yes” - 57 percent. Dogecoin, whose fan Elon Musk has been over the past few years, took a hit and went in the red zone. It lost 1.85 percent in the past 24 hours. The loss of the coin’s price within the past week totals 13.63 percent.

As Musk launched the poll, he stated that he would obey the results and leave should users want him to do that. Now, if it remains to be seen, where he will keep his word. 

#Dogecoin News #Elon Musk
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Is Forming Mysterious Chart Pattern, According to Peter Brandt
12/19/2022 - 19:54
Dogecoin (DOGE) Is Forming Mysterious Chart Pattern, According to Peter Brandt
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for December 19
12/19/2022 - 19:30
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for December 19
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Boris Johnson’s Brother Steps Down from Advisory Board of Binance Subsidiary
12/19/2022 - 18:26
Boris Johnson’s Brother Steps Down from Advisory Board of Binance Subsidiary
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya