Robinhood Keeps Holding Staggering Bags of DOGE, Here’s How Much

Popular trading app remains a large Dogecoin holder as DOGE becomes more popular with whales

The eighth largest digital currency Dogecoin has reached a new milestone with the largest whales on the Binance Smart Chain.

In the meantime, Robinhood app has revealed how much Dogecoin it holds for its customers.

Robinhood holds 30 percent of DOGE supply

As per the recent tweet of the @DogeWhaleAlert Twitter user, popular trading app Robinhood has tweeted that it holds a solid amount of meme coin DOGE in its wallets on behalf of its investors.

This is 38,439,544,979 meme coins worth $3,000,744,639. This constitutes roughly 28 percent of the current DOGE supply circulating in the market.

The current total combined amount of #Dogecoin held by @RobinhoodApp 🪶 on behalf of its investors is:



38,439,544,979 $DOGE

$3,000,744,639 USD

27.99% of the circulating supplyhttps://t.co/iWz81VqfEE — Ðogecoin Whale Alert (@DogeWhaleAlert) December 18, 2022

Aside from that, the meme token has emerged as one of the most-used smart contracts on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) for its largest 1,000 token holders in the past 24 hours.

DOGE price reacts to Elon Musk’s tweet

As covered by U.Today earlier, the head of Tesla e-car producer and the new boss of Twitter, billionaire Elon Musk, had launched a poll on his Twitter handle, asking users if they would like him to quit the position of the social media platform’s chief.

Curiously, the majority voted “yes” - 57 percent. Dogecoin, whose fan Elon Musk has been over the past few years, took a hit and went in the red zone. It lost 1.85 percent in the past 24 hours. The loss of the coin’s price within the past week totals 13.63 percent.

As Musk launched the poll, he stated that he would obey the results and leave should users want him to do that. Now, if it remains to be seen, where he will keep his word.