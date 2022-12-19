Dogecoin (DOGE) in Red as Musk Asks Users If He Should Step Down as Head of Twitter

Mon, 12/19/2022 - 06:46
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Price of Dogecoin (DOGE) remains highly sensitive to anything related to capricious billionaire
Dogecoin (DOGE) in Red as Musk Asks Users If He Should Step Down as Head of Twitter
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

On Monday, the price of Dogecoin (DOGE) dropped after billionaire Elon Musk asked his Twitter users if he should step down as the head of the popular social media platform.

The cryptocurrency is down 2.2% over the past 24 hours. For comparison, the price of Bitcoin has slipped by a mere 0.6% over the same period of time.

The meme coin remains highly sensitive to Musk's tweets and comments, so it is no surprise that DOGE took a hit when the controversial billionaire sent out the tweet.

Related
Cardano (ADA) Gets Into Largest BNB Chain Whales' Top Purchases
Musk has repeatedly tweeted about the meme cryptocurrency while also voicing his enthusiasm for Dogecoin's potential in various interviews. The Tesla CEO also personally holds the meme cryptocurrency.

After underperforming throughout virtually all of 2022, Dogecoin eventually experienced a wild rally due to Musk's acquisition of Twitter. However, the meme coin took a hit after the social media platform reportedly scrapped its plan to integrate cryptocurrency wallets.

It appears that Musk's time atop Twitter may be coming to a close after a string of controversies. At press time, the majority of people responding to his most recent poll want him to go, and Musk has said he will step down if they do. Over 58% of respondents voted "Yes," showing that they are unsatisfied with his performance since late October when he assumed control of the company.

It remains to be seen whether Musk will eventually abide by the wishes of his users and depart from Twitter.

#Dogecoin News #Elon Musk
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Is Ripple Ready? SWIFT's Latest Innovation Targets 500 Banks in 120 Countries
12/19/2022 - 13:09
Is Ripple Ready? SWIFT's Latest Innovation Targets 500 Banks in 120 Countries
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image 675 Million XRP on Move, While Price Drops 13% Within Week
12/19/2022 - 12:00
675 Million XRP on Move, While Price Drops 13% Within Week
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Two Ancient Ethereum Whales Wake Up, Here's What Happened Next
12/19/2022 - 11:32
Two Ancient Ethereum Whales Wake Up, Here's What Happened Next
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan