Ripple's Top Lawyer Weighs In on SEC-Coinbase Dispute

Fri, 10/06/2023 - 08:29
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ripple's top legal voice Stuart Alderoty critiques the SEC's approach in the Coinbase case
Ripple's Top Lawyer Weighs In on SEC-Coinbase Dispute
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Ripple's top lawyer Stuart Alderoty has shared his views on the the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's recent filing against Coinbase. "There is so much wrong with the SEC’s brief in the Coinbase case I don’t know where to begin," he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Alderoty expressed skepticism over the SEC's arguments, particularly their contention regarding the value of digital assets compared to traditional collectibles like baseball cards.

The SEC's recent filing 

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently filed a brief opposing Coinbase Global's motion to dismiss the regulator's lawsuit against the cryptocurrency exchange. 

Detailed in their memorandum of law, the SEC alleges that Coinbase has been involved in transactions of securities on its platform. Many associate securities with traditional forms like stocks or bonds, but the SEC emphasizes that "investment contracts" can be more expansive. They also counter that a formal, binding agreement between a token's buyer and seller isn't essential to categorize it as an investment contract.

Related
Cardano’s Midnight Devnet Now Open for Dev Registrations

Another bone of contention is whether an investor in such a contract should automatically expect a share in business profits, with the SEC suggesting otherwise. Additionally, the regulator differentiates between primary and secondary market trades, insisting that the Howey Test is relevant for both.

The SEC claims that Coinbase's wallet application functions as a brokerage activity and that its staking program, which rewards users for validating blockchain transactions, amounts to offering unregistered securities. 

Coinbase's motion to dismiss 

Coinbase recently requested the judge to dismiss the lawsuit on the grounds that it doesn’t trade in securities. 

The crypto exchange argues that it does not offer any form of securities. Hence, it contends that the lawsuit is outside of the regulator's delegated authority. 

#Ripple News #Coinbase
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Binance Launches Elon Musk's X App’s ‘Crypto Rival’, CZ Spreads Word
2023/10/06 10:53
Binance Launches Elon Musk's X App’s ‘Crypto Rival’, CZ Spreads Word
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Ripple President Breaks Silence on Company's Big Win
2023/10/06 10:53
Ripple President Breaks Silence on Company's Big Win
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Ripple CLO Finds 'So Much Wrong' in SEC's Coinbase Brief
2023/10/06 10:53
Ripple CLO Finds 'So Much Wrong' in SEC's Coinbase Brief
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin