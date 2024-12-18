Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD
    Advertisement

    Ripple's RLUSD Records Major Changes in One Day: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    RLUSD seeing mixed milestone trend as fully diluted market cap soars
    Wed, 18/12/2024 - 14:56
    Ripple's RLUSD Records Major Changes in One Day: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    American blockchain payments firm Ripple Labs Inc. triggered bullish market sentiment when it launched RLUSD stablecoin on global exchanges. While the price has seen no intense volatility, as previously hinted, its growth trends in 24 hours have not been particularly smooth.

    Advertisement

    Unexpected RLUSD depegging

    As a stablecoin, RLUSD stablecoin is expected to maintain a 1:1 peg with the U.S. dollar. However, data from XPMarket shows that the token has slightly depegged and was trading for $0.99 at the time of writing.

    Related
    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Earns Praise from Cardano Founder
    Tue, 12/17/2024 - 05:59
    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Earns Praise from Cardano Founder
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    When the RLUSD stablecoin launched on Dec. 17, its price started at over $1.10. Ripple CTO David Schwartz projected this instability for the token, advising prospective users not to FOMO into buying it.

    Amid the instability, the stablecoin has seen an appreciable surge in its market cap and other key performance metrics. The stablecoin jumped from a fully diluted market cap of $13 million at launch to $15.1 million as of writing time.

    In addition, the market cap shifted from $1.3 million to $2.9 million as of writing time. Notably, there was intense publicity leading up to the token's launch on global exchanges like Moonpay, Bitso and Uphold.

    Based on this, the number of holders has skyrocketed from under 1,000 at launch to over 5,800 as of writing.

    Start of new era

    According to Ripple executives, the launch of RLUSD will usher in a new era for assets like XRP. With the new stablecoin serving as a liquidity layer for XRP, both assets will find better adoption on AMM protocols running on the XRP Ledger.

    Related
    Ripple CTO Explains Why Ripple Stablecoin RLUSD May Cost More Than $1
    Mon, 12/16/2024 - 09:49
    Ripple CTO Explains Why Ripple Stablecoin RLUSD May Cost More Than $1
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Besides this, Ripple Labs hopes to dominate the blockchain payments scene, an ambition the new RLUSD stablecoin can help it to achieve.

    Both XRP and RLUSD will act in a complementary manner, setting the pace for the stablecoin to compete with dominant rivals like Tether (USDT) and Circle (USDC).

    #ripple #RLUSD
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 18, 2024 - 15:08
    Toncoin (TON) Surges 80% in Whale Activity Amid $405 Million Market Sell-off
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Dec 18, 2024 - 15:00
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Bullish Comeback: Possible Scenarios
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    WELF Announces Token Listing on MEXC
    An Innovation for Content Creators: AI18+ Token Launches on PancakeSwap on December 19
    LBank's Advanced Security System Prevents $1.2B User Losses in 2024
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Toncoin (TON) Surges 80% in Whale Activity Amid $405 Million Market Sell-off
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Bullish Comeback: Possible Scenarios
    Ripple's RLUSD Records Major Changes in One Day: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD