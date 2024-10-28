Advertisement
    Ripple CTO Puts End to XRP Usage Concerns

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Ripple CTO David Schwartz responds to XRP community ahead of Ripple USD (RLUSD) launch
    Mon, 28/10/2024 - 9:10
    Cover image via U.Today
    David Schwartz, CTO of Ripple and one of the main people behind XRP Ledger (XRPL), recently spoke about some concerns the XRP community has been having about the need for XRP to facilitate transactions on the ledger. These concerns came up as Ripple prepares for the launch of RLUSD, a stablecoin that the company introduced to expand its service offerings. With the upcoming deployment, some people started wondering if XRP was still needed on XRPL.

    Schwartz explained why XRP is still needed in the infrastructure, pointing out that it is particularly important for keeping the network safe from spam attacks. He explained that public ledgers like XRP Ledger need a scarce asset to make sure only legitimate transactions are processed. 

    If XRP were not a mandatory part of every transaction, XRPL would be at risk of being flooded with too many requests, which could make the ledger unstable.

    This shows that, unless the rules for XRPL are changed, XRP will still be needed for all transactions on the ledger. Schwartz's comments give a clear answer about XRP's central role, which makes it clear that the doubts that came up because of RLUSD are wrong. The stablecoin is a new thing for Ripple, but it does not replace or reduce XRP's role on the XRPL.

    The community had some valid concerns about the recent expansion, but this clarification of XRP's irreplaceable function puts those worries to rest. Schwartz's comments show that XRP is still at the heart of XRPL's operations, even though other assets like RLUSD get added too.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
