Advertisement
AD

    Crypto Lawyer John Deaton Denounces XRP, Cardano's Validation by SEC

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Sat, 15/03/2025 - 14:28
    No, US SEC did not spotlight XRP and Cardano, according to John Deaton
    Advertisement
    Crypto Lawyer John Deaton Denounces XRP, Cardano's Validation by SEC
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    John Deaton, a well-known lawyer for XRP holders, has flagged a claim circulating in the cryptocurrency space as false. Notably, the claim concerns the roles of different crypto assets within the U.S. government and specifically mentions XRP, Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL).

    Advertisement

    Setting XRP and Cardano record straight

    Deaton, in an X post, clarified that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) did not issue any statement. "EVERYONE: The @SECGov did not release any such thing," he wrote.

    Related
    BlackRock's XRP ETF Filing Will Happen After SEC Lawsuit, Top Analyst Claims
    Fri, 03/14/2025 - 05:54
    BlackRock's XRP ETF Filing Will Happen After SEC Lawsuit, Top Analyst Claims
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    The XRP lawyer’s clarification became necessary because a reiteration of CryptoRus's original post suggested that the SEC had categorized XRP, ADA and SOL for specific use cases. These include financial transactions, smart contracts and voting mechanism security.

    However, Deaton is debunking the claim as misinformation, particularly as it is gaining traction in crypto. As of the moment he responded to the claim, the post had already gained over 560,000 views on X.

    Analysts say that although the "claim" could trigger positive sentiment for XRP, they believe that denouncing it is right. They opine that allowing false claims could prove detrimental to an asset’s image in the long term.

    Why Deaton’s warning matters

    Deaton encouraged XRP holders to be cautious and avoid believing misinformation. Experts say malicious actors could decide to create a harmful link from such an "alleged role" for XRP to steal holders’ funds.

    Hence, Deaton’s post was motivated by the need to set the record straight and protect XRP users.

    Related
    SEC vs. Ripple: Key Issue in Negotiations Revealed
    Thu, 03/13/2025 - 18:37
    SEC vs. Ripple: Key Issue in Negotiations Revealed
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    As reported by U.Today, Deaton had urged community members to always remain vigilant and verify information claiming to have emanated from credible sources. He maintained that this was critical to avoiding falling victim to malicious actors online.

    As of press time, the update has not negatively impacted XRP or Cardano. According to data, the former is changing hands at $2.40, a 3.83% increase in the past 24 hours, while the latter has rallied 3.74% to $0.7472.

    #John Deaton #XRP #Cardano

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 15, 2025 - 13:34
    Solana vs. Ethereum: Eight Parameters Compared by Crypto Expert
    News
    ByVladislav Sopov
    News
    Mar 15, 2025 - 12:33
    Shiba Inu Price Consolidates as SHIB Open Interest Rallies 8%
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Pharaohs: Redefining Meme Coins with Purpose, Utility, and Deflationary Power
    Amber International to Debut on Nasdaq Under Ticker Symbol “AMBR” Following Merger Completion, Announces Post-Listing Business Focus
    Bybit Card Marks 2nd Anniversary with 1.5 Million Cards Issued, Enhancing User Experience and Accelerating Global Footprint
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Pharaohs: Redefining Meme Coins with Purpose, Utility, and Deflationary Power
    Amber International to Debut on Nasdaq Under Ticker Symbol “AMBR” Following Merger Completion, Announces Post-Listing Business Focus
    Bybit Card Marks 2nd Anniversary with 1.5 Million Cards Issued, Enhancing User Experience and Accelerating Global Footprint
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Crypto Lawyer John Deaton Denounces XRP, Cardano's Validation by SEC
    Solana vs. Ethereum: Eight Parameters Compared by Crypto Expert
    Shiba Inu Price Consolidates as SHIB Open Interest Rallies 8%
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD