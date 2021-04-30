Ripple Top Crypto Platforms Move 104.7 Million XRP As XRP Rises 10%

Several major XRP transfers have been detected by blockchain giant Ripple, its European ODL corridor and several other major crypto exchanges from China to the US

104.7 million XRP has been transferred by leading blockchain company Ripple and top-tier crypto exchanges – Binance, Huobi and others.

Meanwhile, in the past twenty-four hours, XRP has surged over 10 percent due to the recent Ripple announcement.

$164 million XRP shifted

Data provided by the DLT tracker Whale Alert shows that in the past twenty hours Ripple crypto heavyweight, along with BItstamp, BitGo and a few other large crypto platforms have shifted 97.1 million XRP coins.

The total equivalent of the transferred XRP amount is $163,792,605 in fiat.

Ripple has sent 15.2 million XRP to the largest crypto exchange in China – Huobi via its RL18-VN wallet.

Another 10 million XRP was moved by the blockchain decacorn to one of its internal wallets - RL43-EE – likely to sending it further on later.

20 million XRP was moved by Bittrex to the South Korea-based crypto exchange Upbit. Ripple ODL corridor Bitstamp have exchanged 44.5 million XRP coins with custodial service BitGo.

Image via Twitter

XRP sees 10-percent rise

After SBI Group CEO Yoshitaka Kitao recently said that Ripple cofounder Chris Larsen intends to launch the company’s IPO after the legal suit with the SEC is regulated, the fourth largest cryptocurrency XRP has seen a 10-percent rise.

As of this writing, XRP is changing hands at $1.57, as per the data provided by CoinMarketCap platform.