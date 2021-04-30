Ripple Top Crypto Platforms Move 104.7 Million XRP As XRP Rises 10%

News
Fri, 04/30/2021 - 07:49
article image
Yuri Molchan
Several major XRP transfers have been detected by blockchain giant Ripple, its European ODL corridor and several other major crypto exchanges from China to the US
Ripple Top Crypto Platforms Move 104.7 Million XRP As XRP Rises 10%
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

104.7 million XRP has been transferred by leading blockchain company Ripple and top-tier crypto exchanges – Binance, Huobi and others.

Meanwhile, in the past twenty-four hours, XRP has surged over 10 percent due to the recent Ripple announcement.

$164 million XRP shifted

Data provided by the DLT tracker Whale Alert shows that in the past twenty hours Ripple crypto heavyweight, along with BItstamp, BitGo and a few other large crypto platforms have shifted 97.1 million XRP coins.

The total equivalent of the transferred XRP amount is $163,792,605 in fiat.

Ripple has sent 15.2 million XRP to the largest crypto exchange in China – Huobi via its RL18-VN wallet.

Another 10 million XRP was moved by the blockchain decacorn to one of its internal wallets - RL43-EE – likely to sending it further on later.

20 million XRP was moved by Bittrex to the South Korea-based crypto exchange Upbit. Ripple ODL corridor Bitstamp have exchanged 44.5 million XRP coins with custodial service BitGo.

7395_0
Image via Twitter

Related
Ripple Will Go Public After SEC Lawsuit: SBI CEO

XRP sees 10-percent rise

After SBI Group CEO Yoshitaka Kitao recently said that Ripple cofounder Chris Larsen intends to launch the company’s IPO after the legal suit with the SEC is regulated, the fourth largest cryptocurrency XRP has seen a 10-percent rise.

As of this writing, XRP is changing hands at $1.57, as per the data provided by CoinMarketCap platform.

7395_1
Image via CoinMarketCap
#Ripple News #XRP Transfer
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Ardor-Based GPS Pay Launched in Beta by Triffic App
04/30/2021 - 07:52

Ardor-Based GPS Pay Launched in Beta by Triffic App
Vladislav Sopov
article image Ripple Top Crypto Platforms Move 104.7 Million XRP As XRP Rises 10%
04/30/2021 - 07:49

Ripple Top Crypto Platforms Move 104.7 Million XRP As XRP Rises 10%
Yuri Molchan
article image Ripple Co-Founder Pouring Money Into Beefing Up Surveillance in San Francisco
04/30/2021 - 05:56

Ripple Co-Founder Pouring Money Into Beefing Up Surveillance in San Francisco

Alex Dovbnya