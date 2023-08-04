Ripple to Expand Wider? 70% of Finance Leaders Confident in Crypto Now

Fri, 08/04/2023 - 13:48
article image
Yuri Molchan
Ripple has shared interesting data about global finance leaders getting more confident in cryptocurrencies and how they plan to use crypto assets
In a recent tweet, Ripple stated that the number of financial leaders around the globe who are confident in crypto has risen to more than 70% this year. Ripple hinted that there are several major factors that are fuelling this growth of optimism.

Besides, since Ripple is one of the major crypto service providers for financial institutions, it may mean that its expansion will continue in the future.

Sea of opportunities for Ripple here

In particular, the tweet mentioned tokenization and its potential to advance global innovation. It is likely to impact such spheres as trading public stocks and private shares, various events, games and metaverses.

Blockchain will change the sphere of finance as leaders use it as leverage to innovate their companies and business. The potential perks from using DLT are better efficiency in business operations, managing big volumes of data and improving financial flexibility.

Finally, businesses can use digital currencies for micropayments, cross-border payments and for letting clients pay for goods and services with them.

This provides a wide field for Ripple to expand into as it is already providing financial services for a wide range of companies and financial institutions around the world, including major banks. The number of Ripple's institutional clients exceeds 300.

Besides, it also provides services through its on-demand liquidity platform (ODL), which allows sending funds using XRP token to any part of the world within a short time, unlike traditional bank transactions, including SWIFT.

 

About the author
Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

