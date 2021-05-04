Ripple-Supporting Companies Launch Banking Apps in Switzerland and the Philippines

Two Ripple and XRP friendly companies are helping to release digital banking apps for customers based in Switzerland and the Philippines

Temenos and Swissquote have initiated collaborations to launch separate banking apps in Switzerland and the Philippines to local customers.

Temenos has integrated Ripple tech, and the Swissquote bank and trading platform has recently added XRP for trading.

Temenos cooperates with big Philippines commercial bank

PBCOM (Philippine Bank of Communications), which is among the biggest commercial banks in the Philippines, has partnered with Temenos to launch PBCOMobile app, which will offer "digital-first" services and products to its clients.

The new digital banking app uses Temenos Transact banking SaaS (software-as-a-service). The bank offers deposits, as well as loans for individuals and businesses, cash management, investments and other services.

Temenos will help the bank to expand mass-market adoption of its products via mobile apps and attract new clients in the country cheaply.

Thanks to Temenos software, PBCOM will also be able to launch an ecosystem of digital products and services for its customers.

Image via Twitter

Swissquote to launch banking app on May 11

Swissquote bank and online trading platform located in Switzerland is launching a new digital banking app together with PostFinance, a subsidiary of the Swiss Post that deals with financial services.

The collaboration of these companies was announced back in late fall last year. Now they plan to release a new mobile app, Yuh, next week, on May 11, according to a press release published by Finance Magnates.

Both companies are well established in the Swiss financial services industry and intend to offer fresh approaches to mobile banking in the country.

According to Swissquote, the new app will be unique, in the sense that no other Swiss banking app will be able to offer so many innovative features.

Besides, it will make banking easy and simple for users and will enable them to manage their funds and assets "as they wish."

The CEO of new app Yuh, Markus Schwab, commented on the upcoming launch: