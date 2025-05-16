Advertisement
Advertisement

    Ripple-SEC: Next Moves Revealed by Legal Expert

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 16/05/2025 - 13:39
    Three more steps would finally conclude Ripple-SEC lawsuit
    Advertisement
    Ripple-SEC: Next Moves Revealed by Legal Expert
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a recent twist in the Ripple-SEC lawsuit, Judge Torres has denied the parties' recent motion for an indicative ruling, saying, "If jurisdiction were restored to this Court, the Court would deny the parties’ motion as procedurally improper."

    Advertisement

    On May 8, Ripple and the SEC requested an indicative ruling to dissolve the injunction included in the final judgment and release the escrow account holding the $125,035,150 civil penalty imposed against Ripple, with $50 million paid to the SEC and the remainder paid to Ripple.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 05/06/2025 - 16:55
    Ripple Reveals SEC's Request to Vacate Injunction in Lawsuit: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    XRP Death Cross at Play, Key Price Levels to Watch
    XRP Forms Never-Before-Seen Golden Cross Versus Bitcoin
    Coinbase Removes These Cryptos in Tactical Shift: Details
    Binance's Richard Teng Shares Crucial Self-Custody Tip With Community

    Despite the denial, which surprised the XRP community, the settlement still stands, as it has not been rejected, only delayed. According to Ripple Chief Legal Counsel Stuart Alderoty, "Nothing in today’s order changes Ripple’s wins (i.e., XRP is not a security, etc.). This is about procedural concerns with the dismissal of Ripple’s cross-appeal. Ripple and the SEC are fully in agreement to resolve this case and will revisit this issue with the court together."

    Advertisement

    Legal expert weighs in

    XRP enthusiast and legal expert Bill Morgan, who has been closely following the lawsuit, has weighed in on the latest development.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 01/28/2025 - 20:21
    Ripple Lawsuit Disappears from SEC Website. Is It Finally Over?
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Morgan provided an update on the settlement process in a tweet. Both parties reached a settlement agreement and filed a motion to hold the appeal and cross-appeal in abeyance. On May 8, the parties filed a Rule 62.1 motion requesting an indicative ruling, which is the first of the last three steps that would finally end the lawsuit.

    In a surprising turn, the motion for the indicative ruling was denied by Judge Torres due to "procedural error"; according to Morgan, it did not address "Rule 60."

    Once an indicative ruling is obtained, the SEC and Ripple will ask the Second Circuit for a limited remand to Judge Torres to seek the remedies agreed upon. Upon the granting of the remand, the SEC and Ripple will file a motion with Judge Torres requesting the relief; after the injunction is dissolved and the funds distributed, the parties will request that the Court of Appeals dismiss the SEC’s appeal and Ripple’s cross-appeal, and the lawsuit will finally be concluded.

    Meanwhile, Morgan expects the parties to file another procedurally correct joint motion to proceed with the settlement process.

    #Ripple News #XRP
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    NEXPACE Launches MapleStory N and NXPC Token, Charting a New Chapter for MapleStory Universe
    GSR Invests in Maverix Securities to Support the Launch of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
    Sportsbet.io launches 1 million USDT giveaway to mark Champions League finale
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Guides
    May 5, 2025 - 7:56
    How to Buy Ethereum: Step-by-Step Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    NEXPACE Launches MapleStory N and NXPC Token, Charting a New Chapter for MapleStory Universe
    GSR Invests in Maverix Securities to Support the Launch of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
    Sportsbet.io launches 1 million USDT giveaway to mark Champions League finale
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple-SEC: Next Moves Revealed by Legal Expert
    XRP Death Cross at Play, Key Price Levels to Watch
    Tron's USDT Supply Rocketing Like Crazy, Secures 50% Milestone
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD