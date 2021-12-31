Ripple-SEC Lawsuit Is Expected to Be Over by April 2022, According to Jeremy Hogan

According to Jeremy Hogan, by April 2022, the lawsuit between Ripple and SEC might be resolved

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Attorney Jeremy Hogan believes the Ripple-SEC lawsuit will likely be finalized by April 2022. In response to an XRP user who had asked his honest opinion on when the Ripple case was likely to conclude, the attorney says the chances of the case extending past summer are quite slim.

Jeremy Hogan, who doubles as the U.S. legal counsel for the XRP2 project, offers April as his best estimate for the resolution of the case, citing summer as a worst-case scenario. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse had stated earlier that he was hopeful there would be closure to the case in 2022.

In late November, Garlinghouse spoke in a CNBC interview about the lawsuit's progress. He claims that Ripple is making significant progress in its legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission: "We're seeing pretty good progress despite a slow-moving judicial process."

Brad Garlinghouse said he expects the case, which centers on XRP, the eighth-largest cryptocurrency, to conclude in 2022. In a December 2020 lawsuit, the SEC alleged that Ripple and its executives sold $1.3 billion worth of XRP in an unregistered securities offering.

So far, so good?

The Ripple case has progressed this year, as U.Today reported. The court rulings presided over by Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn have seen both Ripple and the SEC score several important wins. In July, the court authorized the deposition of SEC former top official William Hinman.

In a series of tweets on the first anniversary, CEO Brad Garlinghouse disclosed that Ripple has managed to achieve its best year to date despite the legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Fast forward to 2022, and expert discovery is scheduled to close on Jan. 14, as both parties filed a motion on Dec. 10 to shift it to this date.