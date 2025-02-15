Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple Printer Hardly Mints RLUSD This Week While Trading Volume Up 35.66%

    By Yuri Molchan
    Sat, 15/02/2025 - 10:26
    Advertisement
    Ripple Printer Hardly Mints RLUSD This Week While Trading Volume Up 35.66%
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    After the successful launch of the dollar-pegged RLUSD stablecoin at the start of December, Ripple has been regularly minting millions or at least hundreds of thousands of RLUSD pretty regularly.

    This week, however, on-chain data trackers have not registered any significant minting activity of Ripple Treasury — the entity in charge of creating new RLUSD coins under Ripple.

    Meanwhile, traders have been actively using the 50 million RLUSD that are circulating in the market now — the trading volume is 35.66% up over the past 24 hours, according to data shared by CoinMarketCap. The stablecoin currently holds the 552 spot in terms of market capitalization size.

    HOT Stories
    Ancient Bitcoin Whale Comes Back With $30 Million in BTC After 11 Years' Sleep
    Hidden Solana (SOL) H&S Pattern: Growth or Decline? XRP Is Ready For Bullish Comeback, Ethereum (ETH) Volatility Might Explode
    Weiss Crypto Issues XRP Warning
    BREAKING: Yet Another XRP ETF Filing Acknowledged by SEC

    Ripple mints hardly any RLUSD this week

    Data published by the Ripple Stablecoin Tracker account on the X social media platform shows that the last time a large amount of RLUSD was minted took place Feb. 10, and those were chunks of 625,000 and 425,000 RLUSD, which totals 1,050,000 RLUSD.

    Advertisement

    Before that was a two-day break, when 7,100,000 and 2,000,000 RLUSD were created on Feb. 8.

    As of today, Feb. 15, XRPscan shows that the blockchain address called “RLUSD (Issuer)” has been minting just small amounts of RLUSD containing several thousand coins maximum.

    So far, according to CoinMarketCap, there are 53.1 million RLUSD in circulation at the moment. It is likely that Ripple so far considers the already issued amount of stablecoins sufficient for now and will generate more RLUSD depending on the future market demand.

    Related
    Ripple CEO Sees High Odds of US Setting up Constructive Crypto Regulatory Framework
    Fri, 02/14/2025 - 11:10
    Ripple CEO Sees High Odds of US Setting up Constructive Crypto Regulatory Framework
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    $163,660,947 in XRP on move as XRP spikes 11%

    Popular crypto transaction tracker Whale Alert, which frequently informs the community of large cryptocurrency transfers and provides the details of them on its website and the X account, has reported that earlier today, whales transferred an impressive amount of XRP.

    According to the tweet, roughly 18 hours ago, one anonymous wallet transferred 60,045,505 XRP to another unknown blockchain address, which is equivalent to $163,660,947 in fiat currency.

    On Friday, XRP skyrocketed by almost 11% and hit the $2.82 level after the SEC acknowledged the XRP ETF application. Today, however, the third-largest cryptocurrency faced a marginal decline of 1.4% and is changing hands at $2.78.

    #RLUSD #XRP Transfer #Ripple News

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 15, 2025 - 7:55
    Ancient Bitcoin Whale Comes Back With $30 Million in BTC After 11 Years' Sleep
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Feb 15, 2025 - 0:01
    Hidden Solana (SOL) H&S Pattern: Growth or Decline? XRP Is Ready For Bullish Comeback, Ethereum (ETH) Volatility Might Explode
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Supermoon and Peanut Trade to Host Leading Founders & Investors during ETH Denver 2025
    LBank Global World Premiere Lists MyShell (SHELL) with 100,000 SHELL Rewards, Enhancing Crypto Innovation
    LBank Labs and 13Desk Present "AI in the Skyline": A Premier Consensus Hong Kong 2025 Side Event
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple Printer Hardly Mints RLUSD This Week While Trading Volume Up 35.66%
    Ancient Bitcoin Whale Comes Back With $30 Million in BTC After 11 Years' Sleep
    Hidden Solana (SOL) H&S Pattern: Growth or Decline? XRP Is Ready For Bullish Comeback, Ethereum (ETH) Volatility Might Explode
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD