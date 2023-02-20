Ripple on Hiring Spree as Focus on Utility Broadens

Mon, 02/20/2023 - 10:47
Tomiwabold Olajide
Ripple to expand team to innovate for evolving crypto industry
Ripple on Hiring Spree as Focus on Utility Broadens
Fintech behemoth Ripple says it is looking for talented engineers to help shape the future that is coming in the rapidly evolving crypto industry. As seen on Ripple's careers website, Ripple is currently filling 77 positions, which range from customer success, design, engineering, finance, legal and others.

Open positions for engineers take up a larger chunk of the announced vacancies. The engineers would help develop new tools, capabilities and ideas as Ripple's focus on real-world utility broadens.

At the start of the year, Ripple highlighted its focus on real-world applications. To help realize this utility, Ripple is making a significant shift in the areas of training and development throughout 2023.

Ripple foresees rise of next Apple or Amazon in crypto solutions

In a Ripple Insights report at the beginning of the year, Ripple underlined its projections. Devraj Varadhan, SVP of Engineering at Ripple, makes an audacious prediction about the emergence of the next Apple or Amazon in the crypto space.

He believes that the sector will prioritize an unrivaled customer experience as a result of the recent crypto and economic issues, which will compel enterprises to refocus on their visions and consumer demands.

Ripple's Focus Highlighted as Swift Plans ISO 20022 Upgrade in March

Varadhan anticipates a general market shift away from businesses that are heavily speculative and toward businesses that use crypto solutions to fulfill unmet customer needs and solve real-world problems. He thinks that these are the businesses that will succeed in the long run.

Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

