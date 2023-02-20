Ripple on Hiring Spree as Focus on Utility Broadens

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Fintech behemoth Ripple says it is looking for talented engineers to help shape the future that is coming in the rapidly evolving crypto industry. As seen on Ripple's careers website, Ripple is currently filling 77 positions, which range from customer success, design, engineering, finance, legal and others.

We're looking for talented engineers to shape the future with us.



Check out open engineering roles and help us develop new tools, capabilities and ideas within the rapidly evolving #crypto industry. https://t.co/NWmPz5NBzV pic.twitter.com/RCwywBj1cM — Ripple (@Ripple) February 20, 2023

Open positions for engineers take up a larger chunk of the announced vacancies. The engineers would help develop new tools, capabilities and ideas as Ripple's focus on real-world utility broadens.

At the start of the year, Ripple highlighted its focus on real-world applications. To help realize this utility, Ripple is making a significant shift in the areas of training and development throughout 2023.

Ripple foresees rise of next Apple or Amazon in crypto solutions

In a Ripple Insights report at the beginning of the year, Ripple underlined its projections. Devraj Varadhan, SVP of Engineering at Ripple, makes an audacious prediction about the emergence of the next Apple or Amazon in the crypto space.

He believes that the sector will prioritize an unrivaled customer experience as a result of the recent crypto and economic issues, which will compel enterprises to refocus on their visions and consumer demands.

Varadhan anticipates a general market shift away from businesses that are heavily speculative and toward businesses that use crypto solutions to fulfill unmet customer needs and solve real-world problems. He thinks that these are the businesses that will succeed in the long run.