Advertisement
AD

Ripple Lawsuit Faces Unusual Calm Ahead of Pivotal Milestone, XRP Community Reacts

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
XRP community waits with bated breath as Ripple lawsuit nears key milestone
Tue, 9/01/2024 - 13:57
Ripple Lawsuit Faces Unusual Calm Ahead of Pivotal Milestone, XRP Community Reacts
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Ripple has had a string of successive wins in the SEC lawsuit over the last year, including a judgment stating that XRP is not a security as a matter of law and a decision refusing the SEC's request for an interlocutory appeal.

Advertisement

The SEC also dismissed all remaining charges against Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse and Executive Chairman Chris Larsen.

Entering 2024, everything seems quiet around the lawsuit, with fewer discussions on social media.

A legal expert and participant in the Ripple lawsuit, Fred Rispoli, draws the attention of the XRP community to the unusual calm in the lawsuit.

Jeremy Hogan, an attorney and XRP enthusiast, believes the same, expressing concern about the unusual quietness.

Rispoli feels that the unusual calm in the lawsuit might suggest that the SEC is moving on to other endeavors or shakedowns.

Key date nears

The Ripple lawsuit has now reached the remedies stage, in which the court will decide which, if any, remedies to impose in light of the decision that certain institutional sales constituted sales of securities.

In light of this, the next key date in the lawsuit is Feb. 12, 2024, which will mark the completion of remedies-related discovery.

Rispoli expressed surprise about the SEC's discovery motions, which have yet to be filed, given the significance of the legal tussle. He anticipates seeing at least one motion filed a week or so before the deadline.

The legal expert predicts one of two scenarios: first, the SEC gets the discovery it wants, reviews it and the parties finally settle. But, second, if this fails to happen, Rispoli hints at a scenario whereby discovery drags on through the remedies briefing, which concludes on April 29 with a ruling likely in the early summer.

Related
Ripple: Epic 2024 Forecast After SEC Lawsuit

Regardless of all this, Ripple predicts that in 2024, the last bit of the SEC's misguided lawsuit will finally come to an end.

#Ripple News #XRP News
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Ethereum (ETH) at Critical Juncture as Michaël van de Poppe Predicts Bullish Breakout
2024/01/09 13:55
Ethereum (ETH) at Critical Juncture as Michaël van de Poppe Predicts Bullish Breakout
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) 900% Burn Rate Surge Is Growth Signal, Here's Why
2024/01/09 13:55
Shiba Inu (SHIB) 900% Burn Rate Surge Is Growth Signal, Here's Why
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image 1 Billion Dogecoin Transferred to Mystery Wallet as DOGE Moon Date Revealed
2024/01/09 13:55
1 Billion Dogecoin Transferred to Mystery Wallet as DOGE Moon Date Revealed
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Revolutionizing Digital Marketing: Payvertise Leads with NFTs and $PVT Token for Transparent, Engaging Ad Spaces
Memeinator Presale Smashes Past $3M Mark as Crypto Market Rallies
Discover THE Valkyrie (3ULL) Listing on XT.COM
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Ripple Lawsuit Faces Unusual Calm Ahead of Pivotal Milestone, XRP Community Reacts
Ethereum (ETH) at Critical Juncture as Michaël van de Poppe Predicts Bullish Breakout
Shiba Inu (SHIB) 900% Burn Rate Surge Is Growth Signal, Here's Why
Show all