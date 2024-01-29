Advertisement
AD

Ripple Labs Moves Millions of XRP in Make or Break Moment for Price

Advertisement
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Ripple Labs has moved new tranche of XRP to Bitstamp in apparent sell-off move
Mon, 29/01/2024 - 13:05
Ripple Labs Moves Millions of XRP in Make or Break Moment for Price
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

American blockchain payments firm Ripple Labs Inc. has triggered new sell-off fears after moving millions of XRP to a top exchange, as showcased by data from Whale Alerts.

Advertisement

Ripple Labs XRP transfer details

According to Whale Alerts' data, Ripple moved a sum of 27,700,000 XRP worth approximately $14,482,315 at the time the transfer was completed, or for an average price of $0.5223 per XRP. 

Related
Ripple Returns 800 Million XRP to Escrow, Whale Buys Millions More

Though the data showed that the funds were moved from an unknown wallet, Bithomb Explorer, when probed further, showed that Ripple Labs registered the sending address with a history dating back to February 2022.

The transactions show a steady outflow from the sending wallet in what appears to be a major address that Ripple Labs uses to liquidate its offerings.

Historically, Ripple Labs favors Bitstamp a lot as one of the top exchanges through which it liquidates its holdings. While dumping XRP remains a trend, it remains to be seen if more such liquidations are on the way.

For Ripple Labs, it is not uncommon to see huge sell-offs, especially with its escrow releases once a month. While it has not categorically tagged the smaller exchange transactions for any particular purpose, permutations hold that the liquidations might be for operational and partly liquidity boosts.

Related
$100 Million in XRP Transferred to Mystery Address as XRP Price Up

XRP price sentiment

The transfer is one of many whale transactions recorded in the XRP ecosystem over the past few weeks. While this is leaning toward liquidations, others have significantly helped prop up the supply of the digital currency to help stabilize its price.

This current XRP movement by Ripple comes at a time when the price is changing hands for $0.5263, down by 2.46% in the past 24 hours. XRP is at a very serious inflection point in which proponents are anticipating a mega resurgence, and this Ripple sell-off may not help the sentiment in general.

With sentiment dampened, the sell-off scare may further aggravate this outlook, but bulls might hang onto key milestones within the XRP and XRPL ecosystems as a positive catalyst to hold onto their bags some more.

#XRP
About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image XRP, ADA Slammed by Max Keiser in Emotional Pro-Bitcoin Tweet
2024/01/29 13:02
XRP, ADA Slammed by Max Keiser in Emotional Pro-Bitcoin Tweet
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Sees Huge Accumulation Trend Amid 48% Surge in New Addresses
2024/01/29 13:02
Bitcoin (BTC) Sees Huge Accumulation Trend Amid 48% Surge in New Addresses
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 303% in Abnormal Whale Activity Spike
2024/01/29 13:02
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 303% in Abnormal Whale Activity Spike
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Icon World Token Presale & App Launching for Icon World Fan Tokens!
Singapore Traders Fair and Blockchain Festival 2024: A Game-Changing Blend of Finance and Blockchain at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore
Aleph.im launches Twentysix Cloud: An enhanced marketplace for Decentralized Cloud Computing
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Ripple Labs Moves Millions of XRP in Make or Break Moment for Price
XRP, ADA Slammed by Max Keiser in Emotional Pro-Bitcoin Tweet
Bitcoin (BTC) Sees Huge Accumulation Trend Amid 48% Surge in New Addresses
Show all