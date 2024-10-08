Ripple Keeps Burning RLUSD After Minting 42 Million Stablecoins

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

According to the Ripple Stablecoin Tracker account on the X platform, Ripple crypto decacorn has burned several batches of Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoins after minting almost 50 million of them over the past week.

Those massive mints coincided with Ripple issuing a warning against scammers who are trying to defraud crypto users using the project that is still in beta.

Ripple burns 470 million after minting millions of RLUSD

According to several tweets by the aforementioned data source, Ripple performed four consecutive RLUSD burns at RLUSD Treasury, scorching two batches of 115 stablecoins and two lumps of 120 RLUSD each.

Prior to doing that, the blockchain behemoth issued a whopping 47 million RLUSD within several days, minting batches of 10 million RLUSD and several ones that contained roughly 6 million RLUSD each.

The renowned blockchain company that brought the XRP token to the market in 2012 to enhance transnational payments and remittances via cooperation with banks and other financial institutions has been testing its new product – a stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar and backed by cash and its equivalents – since the beginning of August.

While doing that, Ripple warned the XRP community, reminding them that the innovative Ripple project is still in private beta (even though there is on-chain activity ongoing) and that they should be alert to possible scams that fraudsters may attempt to fulfill in this regard. RLUSD is not available for purchasing or transacting in yet, Ripple clarified.

Main RLUSD launch to happen on Ethereum

As reported by U.Today earlier, the XRP community was shocked that Ripple, contrary to its earlier announcement that the stablecoin would be released on XRPL and Ethereum chains, stated that this year RLUSD would be launched only on the latter.

Alternatively, the new stablecoin might also come out on XRP Ledger in 2024 as planned, however, it would lack important functionality, namely the Automated Market Maker (AMM), which on XRPL would be restricted to the DEX orderbook instead.

Still, a current strategic advisor at Tether Gabor Gurbacs believes that Tether’s USDT remains the king among stablecoins. Back in April, when Ripple first announced the future launch of RLUSD, Gurbacs tweeted: “The Tether team has the right principles and history. High liquidity. Right geo-focus. Right design. Global team to support real use-cases that the market wants.”