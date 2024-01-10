Ripple Initiates Massive Buyback

Advertisement

Ripple Labs, the cryptocurrency giant known for its XRP coins, has announced a substantial buyback of its shares.

The company is set to repurchase $285 million worth of shares from early investors and employees, according to anonymous two sources cited by Reuters in their Wednesday report. This tender offer propels Ripple's valuation to an impressive $11.3 billion.

Ripple's decision to buy back shares is a strategic move to strengthen investor confidence and assert its financial stability.

The buyback limits investors to selling only up to 6% of their stake. This restriction is a savvy approach to maintaining a balanced shareholder structure.

Ripple's financial position remains strong

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, emphasized the company's strong financial position, with over $1 billion in cash and $25 billion in crypto assets, primarily XRP.

Despite ongoing legal battles with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Ripple has demonstrated resilience and growth, recently acquiring Switzerland-based crypto custody firm Metaco for $250 million.

Ripple's previous buyback

Notably, this isn't Ripple's first foray into share buybacks. In early January 2022, the company had previously repurchased shares issued after securing $200 million in funding in 2019.

This earlier buyback, at a valuation of $15 billion, represented a significant increase from the $10 billion valuation at the time of the funding round.

The move not only underscored Ripple's strong market momentum but also suggested a hefty 50% profit for investors in just over two years.