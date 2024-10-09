Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CTO Slams AI for What It Said About Victims Scammed on Bitcoin

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Ripple's top executive takes dig at AI product that suggests prosecuting people who get scammed on Bitcoin or other crypto
    Wed, 9/10/2024 - 11:19
    Ripple CTO Slams AI for What It Said About Victims Scammed on Bitcoin
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Ripple’s chief technology officer (CTO), David Schwartz, has criticized a popular AI-powered online platform for the wording it chose to talk about victims of Bitcoin scammers. He does not believe it was a mere typo since, he said, AI is trained not to make typos. This is not the first time Schwartz has criticized AI in this context.

    "Individuals who got scammed on Bitcoin to be prosecuted for their crimes"

    David Schwartz (aka Joel Katz on the X social media network) has published several screenshots from popular website for questions and answers Quora to slam the changes that have been added to it by artificial intelligence. In particular, Schwartz's complaint is about the way questions now are formulated.

    One of the questions in the screenshots says: “Can individuals who have been scammed on Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies be tracked down and be prosecuted for their crimes?”

    HOT Stories
    'Hal Finney And Friends' – DOGE Creator Believes Them to Be Satoshi
    $37 Billion Bitcoin in 24 Hours: BTC Skyrocketing
    HBO Under Fire Over Controversial Satoshi Reveal
    Dogecoin Founder: Will Bitcoin Instantly Crash from HBO Satoshi Reveal?

    One of Schwartz’s followers suggested that it might be a mere typo, to which Ripple CTO responded that it is highly unlikely since it was generated by AI. “I don't think AIs make typos,” he wrote.

    Advertisement

    This year, David Schwartz has already published multiple posts on the X platform to criticize Quora and the assistance it has been getting from AI when formulating questions.

    Related
    Dogecoin Founder: Will Bitcoin Instantly Crash from HBO Satoshi Reveal?
    Wed, 10/09/2024 - 07:42
    Dogecoin Founder: Will Bitcoin Instantly Crash from HBO Satoshi Reveal?
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Ripple CTO praises Elon Musk’s Starlink

    David Schwartz often opposes Elon Musk on X over posts about free speech published by the latter and overall frequently criticizes the centibillionaire, saying that the majority of products that come from his multiple companies are “deeply overrated.”

    However, this week, Schwartz gave what seemed like due praise to one of Musk’s key products – mobile satellite Internet system Starlink.

    Schwartz published a tweet with a photo of a Starlink dish on the dashboard of his car. The CTO said that he was able to join a Zoom meeting while there was no cell service. He added that he was not driving at that moment. 

    Starlink seems to be a product that Schwartz has been frequently praising, while criticizing Tesla and Musk’s promises regarding the e-cars produced by this company and these cars’ features and updates. As for Starlink created by Elon Musk’s SpaceX company, Schwartz has defined it as an “astonishing success.”

    #Ripple News #Elon Musk
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 9, 2024 - 10:36
    'Hal Finney And Friends' – DOGE Creator Believes Them to Be Satoshi
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Oct 9, 2024 - 10:25
    US Bitcoin Dump Worth $4.3 Billion Incoming, Schiff Sounds Alarm
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Intergiro and FinchTrade Partner to Bridge Fiat and Crypto Ecosystems with Embedded Banking and Instant Liquidity for Web 3.0
    ATLETA and Bybit forge powerful partnership: a chance to win real Porsche, Rolex or iPhone
    Crypto Fest 2024 to Highlight Bitcoin, Stablecoin Payments, and Regulatory Advances Across Africa
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple CTO Slams AI for What It Said About Victims Scammed on Bitcoin
    'Hal Finney And Friends' – DOGE Creator Believes Them to Be Satoshi
    US Bitcoin Dump Worth $4.3 Billion Incoming, Schiff Sounds Alarm
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD