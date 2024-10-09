Ripple CTO Slams AI for What It Said About Victims Scammed on Bitcoin

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Ripple’s chief technology officer (CTO), David Schwartz, has criticized a popular AI-powered online platform for the wording it chose to talk about victims of Bitcoin scammers. He does not believe it was a mere typo since, he said, AI is trained not to make typos. This is not the first time Schwartz has criticized AI in this context.

"Individuals who got scammed on Bitcoin to be prosecuted for their crimes"

David Schwartz (aka Joel Katz on the X social media network) has published several screenshots from popular website for questions and answers Quora to slam the changes that have been added to it by artificial intelligence. In particular, Schwartz's complaint is about the way questions now are formulated.

One of the questions in the screenshots says: “Can individuals who have been scammed on Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies be tracked down and be prosecuted for their crimes?”

One of Schwartz’s followers suggested that it might be a mere typo, to which Ripple CTO responded that it is highly unlikely since it was generated by AI. “I don't think AIs make typos,” he wrote.

Advertisement

It's AI generated. I don't think AIs make typos. — David "JoelKatz" Schwartz (@JoelKatz) October 9, 2024

This year, David Schwartz has already published multiple posts on the X platform to criticize Quora and the assistance it has been getting from AI when formulating questions.

Ripple CTO praises Elon Musk’s Starlink

David Schwartz often opposes Elon Musk on X over posts about free speech published by the latter and overall frequently criticizes the centibillionaire, saying that the majority of products that come from his multiple companies are “deeply overrated.”

However, this week, Schwartz gave what seemed like due praise to one of Musk’s key products – mobile satellite Internet system Starlink.

Schwartz published a tweet with a photo of a Starlink dish on the dashboard of his car. The CTO said that he was able to join a Zoom meeting while there was no cell service. He added that he was not driving at that moment.

Starlink seems to be a product that Schwartz has been frequently praising, while criticizing Tesla and Musk’s promises regarding the e-cars produced by this company and these cars’ features and updates. As for Starlink created by Elon Musk’s SpaceX company, Schwartz has defined it as an “astonishing success.”