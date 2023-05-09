Ripple CTO Issues Enigmatic Tweet About Jed McCaleb

David Schwarts shares a tweet about Ripple cofounder Jed McCaleb but that was sort of not about Jed – “who knows”
Chief technology officer of Ripple David Schwartz, known as @JoelKatz on Twitter, has commented on a recent amusing incident that occurred with his earlier tweet in which he tagged a fake account of Ripple co-founder Jed McCaleb.

McCaleb was the company’s CTO when it was only founded but then he left to make his own plans come true and founded a rivalling Stellar (XLM).

In the above-mentioned tweet, Schwartz tagged an account imposting Jed McCaleb and called him “crazy fool holding a live grenade”.

A small media outlet immediately picked up this tweet, stating in a title that Ripple CTO slammed Stellar founder. Schwartz commented on the article, stating that it was not the real Jed McCaleb whom he tagged and that he was aware of this fact.

Prominent XRP community member @XRPcryptowolf jokingly commented that this was Schwartz’s true feelings about McCaleb, coming from “deep down”.

Ripple CTO doubted that if he wanted to say something to the real Jed McCaleb, he would say it to his fake Twitter account. But he added a bit of trolling his tweet, ending it with “Who knows?”

Ripple was founded in 2012 by Jed McCaleb and Chris Larsen and was originally named Open Coin. Schwartz was among those who created the XRP Ledger, which was later given to Ripple, according to the official version.

Whale Sends 300 Million DOGE to Binance, Price Down 6%

A year later, McCaleb fell out with the rest of the Ripple management team and left to build Stellar. However, as compensation, he was given 8 billion XRP tokens, released to his “tacostand” wallet in portions until September 2021 to prevent him from making a massive sell-off and dumping the XRP price.

