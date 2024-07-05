Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on XRP Price

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    XRP faces price dump: Can utility save it from crypto bloodbath?
    Fri, 5/07/2024 - 11:41
    Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on XRP Price
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The crypto market is experiencing worrying volatility, with Bitcoin leading the decline. This has impacted other major cryptocurrencies, including XRP, which fell over 11.6% to $0.3823, its lowest price point level since March 2023.

    Advertisement

    In response to community concerns, Ripple's chief technology officer, David Schwartz, addressed the price of XRP. Schwartz reportedly focused on the utility aspect, stating that the current price allows users to acquire enough XRP to facilitate a $1 payment for just $1 worth of it. 

    ""
    XRP to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Related
    Thu, 07/04/2024 - 15:51
    XRP Eyes Mad Anomaly With 7,900% Surge in Bull Liquidations
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on XRP Price
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Disappeared, 15% Plummeting
    Shytoshi Kusama Supposedly Caught on Video At IVS2024 in Japan But There’s Catch
    Michael Saylor and Bitcoin Grilled by Peter Schiff

    This suggests a focus on XRP's functionality as a medium of exchange despite the broader market downturn, rather than an investment asset. If someone forgot, its utility lies in facilitating fast and cost-effective cross-border transactions.

    What's going on?

    The current market weakness can be attributed to several factors, including large liquidations, institutional selling pressure from ETFs and governments, and ongoing uncertainty surrounding the Mt. Gox repayments. 

    These factors have created an environment where excessive selling volume exceeds market liquidity, leading to extra painful price declines.

    Related
    Fri, 07/05/2024 - 10:04
    Michael Saylor and Bitcoin Grilled by Peter Schiff
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Some experts predict a potentially prolonged bearish period due to the confluence of negative factors. Investors, those of XRP too, should be prepared for a slow recovery as market sentiment remains cautious.

    On the other hand, Schwartz's perspective suggests that while short-term volatility may impact prices, the long-term viability of cryptocurrencies like XRP hinges first on their practical applications.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News #XRP Price Analysis
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Disappeared, 15% Plummeting
    Jul 5, 2024 - 11:35
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Disappeared, 15% Plummeting
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Peter Schiff Predicts Ethereum Crash to $1,500: Details
    Jul 5, 2024 - 11:35
    Peter Schiff Predicts Ethereum Crash to $1,500: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image $41 Million in Dogecoin (DOGE) Sent to Major Exchange: Details
    Jul 5, 2024 - 11:35
    $41 Million in Dogecoin (DOGE) Sent to Major Exchange: Details
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    HashKey Global Ranks Top 10 Globally and Achieves Profitability Within 2 Months of Launch
    Asic Marketplace Celebrates 3 Remarkable Years Of Excellence In The Mining Industry
    Pandiana $PNDA Token Presale Goes Live, Set To Overthrow Bonk, WIF, Slothana & BOME On Solana
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on XRP Price
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Disappeared, 15% Plummeting
    Peter Schiff Predicts Ethereum Crash to $1,500: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD