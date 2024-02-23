Ripple Cofounder Celebrates Major Stellar Success, Polkadot Secures Spot on Coinbase Futures, Shiba Inu Burn Rate Surges 8,511%: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Advertisement

Here are the top three news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

Ripple cofounder celebrates major Stellar (XLM) success

According to an official announcement on the Stellar X account, validators of the Stellar Network voted for the upgrade to "Protocol 20," thus marking the introduction of the Soroban smart contract platform. This exciting news was celebrated by Jed McCaleb, cofounder of Stellar who also took part in founding Ripple and served as its CTO until 2013; he took to X platform to praise the arrival of "Full smart contracts on Stellar!" Soroban is expected to enhance Stellar's current strengths in cross-border transactions and interoperability between fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies, while also incorporating features to address compliance and regulatory requirements directly within the smart contract layer, thereby making it more appealing for institutional adoption.

Polkadot (DOT) secures spot on Coinbase futures, alongside XRP and DOGE

Yesterday, Feb. 22, Coinbase made an X announcement about a new perpetual futures listing. The announcement reads that perpetual futures contracts for Polkadot (DOT) , as well as for two other cryptocurrencies, Internet Computer (ICP) and NEAR Protocol (NEAR), are now "in full-tradin mode" on the Coinbase International exchange and Coinbase Advanced platforms. Thus, Polkadot entered the list of prominent digital assets like XRP, Dogecoin (DOGE), Solana (SOL), Optimism (OP), Arbitrum (ARB), Ethereum Classic (ETC) and several others that have been listed as perpetual futures on the Coinbase International crypto exchange.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) burn rate soars 8,511% as bulls push for price rebound