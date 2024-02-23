Advertisement
AD

Ripple Cofounder Celebrates Major Stellar Success, Polkadot Secures Spot on Coinbase Futures, Shiba Inu Burn Rate Surges 8,511%: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Advertisement
article image
Valeria Blokhina
Make sure you are up to date with the latest events in the crypto industry with U.Today’s news digest!
Fri, 23/02/2024 - 16:26
Ripple Cofounder Celebrates Major Stellar Success, Polkadot Secures Spot on Coinbase Futures, Shiba Inu Burn Rate Surges 8,511%: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

Here are the top three news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

Ripple cofounder celebrates major Stellar (XLM) success

According to an official announcement on the Stellar X account, validators of the Stellar Network voted for the upgrade to "Protocol 20," thus marking the introduction of the Soroban smart contract platform. This exciting news was celebrated by Jed McCaleb, cofounder of Stellar who also took part in founding Ripple and served as its CTO until 2013; he took to X platform to praise the arrival of "Full smart contracts on Stellar!" Soroban is expected to enhance Stellar's current strengths in cross-border transactions and interoperability between fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies, while also incorporating features to address compliance and regulatory requirements directly within the smart contract layer, thereby making it more appealing for institutional adoption.

Related
Stellar (XLM) Enters New Era With Protocol 20 Upgrade, Here's What Changed

Polkadot (DOT) secures spot on Coinbase futures, alongside XRP and DOGE

Yesterday, Feb. 22, Coinbase made an X announcement about a new perpetual futures listing. The announcement reads that perpetual futures contracts for Polkadot (DOT), as well as for two other cryptocurrencies, Internet Computer (ICP) and NEAR Protocol (NEAR), are now "in full-tradin mode" on the Coinbase International exchange and Coinbase Advanced platforms. Thus, Polkadot entered the list of prominent digital assets like XRP, Dogecoin (DOGE), Solana (SOL), Optimism (OP), Arbitrum (ARB), Ethereum Classic (ETC) and several others that have been listed as perpetual futures on the Coinbase International crypto exchange. 

Shiba Inu (SHIB) burn rate soars 8,511% as bulls push for price rebound

Data provided by Shibburn website shows that, yesterday, the Shiba Inu burn rate saw an astonishing growth of 8,511.59%, with a total of 86,115,940 SHIB sent to dead-end wallets. As seen upon a close observation of the burn rate, the number of destroyed SHIB tokens has been consistently increasing, reviving the meme coin's overall bullish outlook. The Shiba Inu burn rate has always been a key indicator of the token's ability to achieve significant growth or recovery. With SHIB flirting with the $0.00001 resistance level, this burn rate reboot is critical because it can help concentrate bull market effort toward achieving the desired growth target. Following this most recent burning, 410,708,549,032,198 SHIB had been burned in total, bringing the total number of SHIB in circulation down to 581,442,378,236,136 SHIB.

#Ripple News #Jed McCaleb #Stellar #Coinbase #Polkadot #Shiba Inu
About the author
article image
Valeria Blokhina

Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

related image Ethereum Dencun Upgrade Date Confirmed by Devs
2024/02/23 16:23
Ethereum Dencun Upgrade Date Confirmed by Devs
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Millions of XRP Shifted by Whales as Price Hits Key Support
2024/02/23 16:23
Millions of XRP Shifted by Whales as Price Hits Key Support
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Binance Web3 Wallet Announces Massive Crypto Giveaway to Celebrate ERC-404 Integration
2024/02/23 16:23
Binance Web3 Wallet Announces Massive Crypto Giveaway to Celebrate ERC-404 Integration
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Ripple Cofounder Celebrates Major Stellar Success, Polkadot Secures Spot on Coinbase Futures, Shiba Inu Burn Rate Surges 8,511%: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Ethereum Dencun Upgrade Date Confirmed by Devs
Millions of XRP Shifted by Whales as Price Hits Key Support
Binance Web3 Wallet Announces Massive Crypto Giveaway to Celebrate ERC-404 Integration
Legendary Trader John Bollinger Issues Bullish Wake-Up Call as Bitcoin Price Turns Red
Spot Bitcoin ETFs Break Record With $50 Billion Trading Volume
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for February 23
Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for February 23
BlockDAG Network (BDAG) Pre-Sale Might be Gaining Steam in February since Retik Finance (RETIK), and eTuk Tuk (ETUKTUK) Communities Show Interest
Shiba Inu Developer Excites SHIB Community With Tweet, What It Pertains To
SHIB Army Receives Crucial Warning From Shiba Inu Team
XRP Makes Crucial Price Move, But Massive Roadblock Is Ahead
Cardano Founder Hails Elon Musk's X for Crushing ECB's Bitcoin Diss
First ERC404 Token Pandora Shows Explosive Performance as Whales Turn to Buying
Avalanche Faces Downtime, AVAX Price in Red
Uniswap to Boost User Experience With UNI.ETH Domain Names
Cardano (ADA) Faces Possible Downturn, Top Analyst Warns
$4 Billion Worth of Ethereum (ETH) Purchased at This Price Level
Bifrost Secures 500,000 DOT From Polkadot (DOT) to Boost Liquid Staking
Shiba Inu Veteran Spends Millions on SHIB in Epic Comeback
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Ripple Cofounder Celebrates Major Stellar Success, Polkadot Secures Spot on Coinbase Futures, Shiba Inu Burn Rate Surges 8,511%: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Ethereum Dencun Upgrade Date Confirmed by Devs
Millions of XRP Shifted by Whales as Price Hits Key Support
Show all