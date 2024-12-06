Advertisement
    Ripple CLO Issues Statement on Future of Industry With Crypto Czar

    Godfrey Benjamin
    AI and Crypto Czar can help boost innovation and regulation, according to Stuart Alderoty
    Fri, 6/12/2024 - 14:39
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Stuart Alderoty, Ripple’s chief legal officer (CLO), has taken to X to share his thoughts about a recent appointment by the incoming U.S. government. The appointment refers to David Sacks as the new "White House A.I. and Crypto Czar."

    Pro-business shift in U.S. crypto leadership

    Alderoty expressed enthusiasm for the appointment of David Sacks, noting he would bring fresh perspectives to the sector as a pro-business and pro-innovation individual.

    Sacks, a prominent venture capitalist and entrepreneur, has been a vocal advocate of a balanced regulatory climate for tech and crypto industries. His appointment is thus seen as a shift toward setting a progressive tone for the U.S. crypto ecosystem.

    "The appointment of David Sacks as 'czar' - recognizing AI and crypto as central to America’s growth story - is such a no-brainer when said out loud," Alderoty emphasized.

    The Ripple CLO contrasts this with the decision of the outgoing administration to retain U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler. He called it a "misstep" of the administration, leading to aggressive enforcement action in the crypto space.

    According to Alderoty, "Gary Gensler got it so wrong for so long."

    Alderoty believes the U.S. tech industry has a bright future outlook with Sacks on as White House A.I. and Crypto Czar. This might bring notable innovations and clear regulatory certainty. He considers the latter as being critical to driving economic progress.

    Ripple and industry leaders welcome regulatory certainty

    U.Today also reported on the reaction that trailed the appointment of Paul Atkins, former SEC commissioner, as Gensler’s replacement.

    Notably, Brad Garlinghouse, Ripple CEO, hailed the appointment as an outstanding choice. He believes Atkins will restore "common sense" back to the SEC.

    The endorsements of these pro-crypto appointees of the incoming administration are with good reason. The crypto industry has faced severe restrictions under Gensler, and Ripple has been at the center of several lawsuits seeking regulatory clarity.

    Ripple executives and the broader crypto space look forward to having clarity in the arena of digital asset regulation.

    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

