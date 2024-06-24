Advertisement
    Ripple CBDC Advisor Highlights Key Features of Digital Euro

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Ripple's CBDC advisor highlights key features in ECB's digital euro project progress
    Mon, 24/06/2024 - 12:42
    Ripple CBDC Advisor Highlights Key Features of Digital Euro
    The European Central Bank (ECB) recently published an updated report detailing the progress of the digital euro project since the start of its preparation phase in November 2023. This phase aims to build on the previous results and lay the groundwork for potential issuance by October 2025.

    The current focus is on finalizing the rulebook and selecting vendors to develop the necessary platform and infrastructure.

    Ripple's advisor to the CBDC, Anthony Welfare, spoke at the event, highlighting the key features and ongoing progress of the digital euro project. He noted significant progress in areas such as privacy for online and offline transactions, the development of offline functionality, and the establishment of a standardized set of rules for digital euro payments.

    For example, for online digital euro payments, privacy measures would ensure that the Eurosystem, as issuer and payment infrastructure provider, cannot directly link transactions to specific individuals. Offline privacy is also a priority, with only the payer and the payee being privy to the transaction details in offline scenarios. 

    In addition, the offline functionality of the new currency would allow users to make payments without an internet connection after prefunding their digital euro accounts via the internet or an ATM.

    Welfare's comments follow Ripple's significant involvement in the initiative, as the company was a Gold Sponsor at the Digital Euro Conference in February, which covered several critical topics, including the design, legal considerations and cross-border payments of the upcoming innovation.

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

