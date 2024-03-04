Advertisement
AD

Bitcoin (BTC) Hits New Peak in Euro; Which Fiat Currencies Are Left?

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin has soared to new all-time high against euro and several other fiat currencies
Mon, 4/03/2024 - 16:20
Bitcoin (BTC) Hits New Peak in Euro; Which Fiat Currencies Are Left?
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

The pioneering digital currency continues to challenge the supremacy of traditional fiat currencies, with several already succumbing to new peaks in their exchange rates against Bitcoin. 

Earlier this Monday, Bitcoin recorded a new all-time high (ATH) against the Euro.

In fact, data from the cryptocurrency analysis platform RIVER shows that out of the top 20 fiat currencies, 14 of them have seen Bitcoin climb to unprecedented levels.

Alongside the Euro, the Japanese Yen, British Pound Sterling, Australian Dollar, Canadian Dollar, Chinese Yuan, New Zealand Dollar, Swedish Krona, South Korean Won, Norwegian Krone, Indian Rupee, Brazilian Real, South African Rand, among others, have all seen Bitcoin reach the highest levels ever recorded against them.

Currencies yet to see Bitcoin peak

Bitcoin has been making headlines with its new ATH against the Euro, there are still several fiat currencies holding out against Bitcoin's tide. 

The United States Dollar, Swiss Franc, Hong Kong Dollar and Mexican Peso, among others, have not yet seen Bitcoin reach a new peak. 

Related
No Bitcoin (BTC) Left? Is Supply Shock Around Corner?

The chart indicates that the U.S. Dollar is just 5% away from its ATH, while the Mexican Peso has the furthest to go, with a 27% increase needed to reach a new high.

Influx of new investors

The cryptocurrency market may be on the cusp of a bullish rally, as indicated by a recent surge in new investors. 

CryptoQuant.com reports a significant increase in the proportion of short-term investors, with those holding their positions for between one day and one week reaching 10.62%. 

This level of market participation is reminiscent of the early stages of previous bull rallies, hinting at the possibility of considerable price movements in the near future.

The largest cryptocurrency has just surpassed the $66,000 level, according to CoinGecko data.

#Bitcoin News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image 671,000 BTC Bought by Million Bitcoin Addresses at This Demand Zone, DOGE Rally Leaves 80% of Investors in Profit, 3 Trillion SHIB Moved to Robinhood Address: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2024/03/04 16:32
671,000 BTC Bought by Million Bitcoin Addresses at This Demand Zone, DOGE Rally Leaves 80% of Investors in Profit, 3 Trillion SHIB Moved to Robinhood Address: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Cardano (ADA) Adds $2 Billion in 24 Hours Amid 42% Volume Surge
2024/03/04 16:32
Cardano (ADA) Adds $2 Billion in 24 Hours Amid 42% Volume Surge
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for March 4
2024/03/04 16:32
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for March 4
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

GTA Token Soars to Unprecedented Heights, Redefining Crypto Gaming Landscape
SunContract Unveils “The Personal Power Plant”, The World’s First NFT Marketplace for Real World Solar Panels at Crypto Expo Europe 2024
Prague Gaming & TECH Summit To Rock Networking with Electrifying Endorphina Club Party
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

671,000 BTC Bought by Million Bitcoin Addresses at This Demand Zone, DOGE Rally Leaves 80% of Investors in Profit, 3 Trillion SHIB Moved to Robinhood Address: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Bitcoin (BTC) Hits New Peak in Euro; Which Fiat Currencies Are Left?
Cardano (ADA) Adds $2 Billion in 24 Hours Amid 42% Volume Surge
Show all