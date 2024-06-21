Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CLO Ends Speculation on XRP's Status in California

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    In response to recent court ruling, Ripple's Stuart Alderoty clarified XRP's legal standing in California, dispelling uncertainties about token's regulatory status
    Fri, 21/06/2024 - 15:49
    Ripple CLO Ends Speculation on XRP's Status in California
    Cover image via youtu.be
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ripple's Chief Legal Officer Stuart Alderoty has clarified the legal status of XRP in California, addressing recent concerns following a court ruling. The token, owned by San Francisco-based Ripple, has been under scrutiny as a civil securities lawsuit in Oakland moves forward.

    Advertisement

    As reported by U.Today, yesterday, the district court judge allowed the lawsuit to move forward, ruling that it would be up to a jury to decide whether XRP qualifies as a security for retail buyers on exchanges.

    Related
    Fri, 06/21/2024 - 06:06
    XRP on Track to Be Security in California
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CLO Ends Speculation on XRP's Status in California
    Ripple CLO Ends Speculation on XRP's Status in California
    USDT on Toncoin (TON) Officially Goes Live on Binance: Details
    XRP on Track to Be Security in California
    Bitcoin (BTC) to $70,000 Imminent? Solana (SOL) to Pump Ethereum: Here's How, Cardano (ADA) Bounces Around $0.3, But for How Long?

    However, Alderoty emphasized that the California judge dismissed all allegations, suggesting that Ripple violated federal securities laws. The only remaining claim in California, based on a 2017 declaration, involves state law and is scheduled for trial.

    The plaintiff in that case, who did not purchase XRP directly from Ripple and is uncertain whether he was affected by the 2017 statement, reportedly lost a small amount of money on his trades. Ripple looks forward to cross-examination in this matter, Alderoty said.

    This decision stands in contrast to an earlier ruling by Judge Analisa Torres, who found that secondary sales of XRP were not securities, a decision that initially appeared to favor Ripple. Thus, the popular cryptocurrency is not classified as a security in New York, a position that remains unchanged.

    Related
    Fri, 06/21/2024 - 12:54
    250 Million XRP Find Way out of Ripple's Pocket
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    The latest development follows a pattern of inconsistent rulings from state to state, highlighting the need for federal legislation to provide a consistent regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Advertisement
    related image Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for June 21
    Jun 21, 2024 - 15:43
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for June 21
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image USDT on Tron Network Surpasses Visa's Daily Volume: Details
    Jun 21, 2024 - 15:43
    USDT on Tron Network Surpasses Visa's Daily Volume: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Intriguing Bitcoin (BTC) Tweet Published by Michael Saylor, Community Abuzz
    Jun 21, 2024 - 15:43
    Intriguing Bitcoin (BTC) Tweet Published by Michael Saylor, Community Abuzz
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    FLOKI Unveils New Developments and Strategic Marketing Initiatives
    15th Edition Connected Banking Summit – Innovation and Excellence Awards 2024; Ethiopia
    Aleph Zero Introduces The First EVM-Compatible ZK-Privacy Layer with Subsecond Proving Times
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple CLO Ends Speculation on XRP's Status in California
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for June 21
    USDT on Tron Network Surpasses Visa's Daily Volume: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD