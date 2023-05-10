Ripple-Backed Flare Launches API Portal on Google Cloud: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Flare Network (FLR), a Ripple-backed Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) protocol, has unveiled its latest partnership with multinational tech giant Google Cloud. As reported by the protocol, its API Portal is now integrated with the Google Cloud Marketplace, a move that allows anyone who uses Google Cloud can enjoy easy access to all of the API Portal's current APIs via their existing Google Cloud account.

With #Flare's @APIPortal now integrated with @googlecloud Marketplace, anyone who uses Google Cloud can enjoy easy access to all of the API Portal's current APIs via their existing Google Cloud account. 1/5 https://t.co/Cb2zhnNN4Q — Flare ☀️ (@FlareNetworks) May 10, 2023

What else is on offer?

Since its inception, Flare has been very committed to regular protocol updates and the introduction of new initiatives that are centered on boosting its value addition to its growing ecosystem. Integration with Google Cloud will afford anyone within the Cloud marketplace to gain access to APIs powering different blockchain protocols.

Some of the supported protocols include Algorand, BNB Smart Chain, Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Flare, Litecoin, Songbird and XRP.

The Google partnership is a notable one as it helps Flare Network to launch into the bigger tech scene, giving everyone connected to it the room to experience the innovation it is contributing to the evolution of Web 3.0.

All blockchain APIs that are added to #Flare’s @APIPortal in the future will also be made available to Google Cloud developers. This is particularly useful for the creation of cross-chain applications that must query multiple data sources’, the announcement reads, adding that it will enable developers to create more responsive applications.

Impact on FLR token

The new partnership inked with Google is a major booster for the Flare (FLR) token, which has remained largely on the losing end for the past few weeks. At the time of writing, FLR is trading at an average price of $0.02823, up by 0.79% over the past 24 hours.

The partnership with Google will enable the protocol to echo to its community and investor base that it has what it takes to launch beyond the confines of the crypto industry and chart a positive growth path for its users. This positive undertone is bound to boost the price in the mid- to long term.