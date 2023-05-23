Ripple Lawsuit: SEC Has Never Been Weaker, Sologenic Co-founder Says

Tue, 05/23/2023 - 15:46
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Crypto industry already feeling 'ripple effects' of SEC's aggressive approach
Ripple Lawsuit: SEC Has Never Been Weaker, Sologenic Co-founder Says
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

As the resolution of the Ripple-SEC lawsuit nears, Sologenic co-founder Bob Ras has taken to Twitter to share his take on the SEC's approach to crypto regulation.

Ras claims that the crypto industry is already feeling the "ripple effects" of the SEC's aggressive approach to crypto regulation. He adds that the SEC is in a weaker position than it has ever been.

The agency's attempt to designate practically all digital assets as securities, according to Ras, shows a lack of knowledge about the unique nature of these new technologies. Companies like Ripple are facing unnecessary legal battles due to this oversight.

He continued by saying that the SEC has effectively shot itself in the foot owing to the pursuit of crypto projects — many without reasonable grounds.

This would be seen as stifling innovation and might cause a significant number of projects to go offshore. The Sologenic co-founder notes that companies like Ripple must contend with this adverse environment.

Ras compares the SEC's approach to that of an old-school lawmaker trying to apply outdated laws to a technology it does not fully comprehend.

He emphasizes the reality that crypto assets are a new asset class, so treating them simply as securities would mean overlooking their unique qualities and potential. Ras believes that the smart move for the SEC would have been to create a regulatory framework that considers the nature of these assets​.

SEC's inconsistencies highlighted

The co-founder of Sologenic draws attention to the fact that recent developments in the Ripple case have exposed the SEC's contradictory position and shown that there may be a good reason to believe that not all crypto assets meet the requirements to be categorized as securities.

Ras said that this has implications for other businesses, like Coinbase.

He urges the SEC to abandon its enforcement-based approach to regulation. Ras argues that it is time to embrace a regulatory framework that promotes innovation while safeguarding investors.

He continued, "If the SEC continues its current approach, it risks further damaging its reputation and the US's position in the global crypto market."

#Ripple News #XRP
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image 24 Scam Meme Tokens Created and Launched – Beware: Report
05/23/2023 - 15:30
24 Scam Meme Tokens Created and Launched – Beware: Report
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image XRP, BTC, ADA Hit Rock-Bottom Trade Volumes: Is Crypto Market Collapse Coming?
05/23/2023 - 15:17
XRP, BTC, ADA Hit Rock-Bottom Trade Volumes: Is Crypto Market Collapse Coming?
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image XRP Maintains 9% Growth Amid Encroaching Bullish Market Momentum
05/23/2023 - 15:00
XRP Maintains 9% Growth Amid Encroaching Bullish Market Momentum
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">

Popular

Ripple Lawsuit: SEC Has Never Been Weaker, Sologenic Co-founder Says
Ripple Lawsuit: SEC Has Never Been Weaker, Sologenic Co-founder Says
24 Scam Meme Tokens Created and Launched – Beware: Report
24 Scam Meme Tokens Created and Launched – Beware: Report
XRP, BTC, ADA Hit Rock-Bottom Trade Volumes: Is Crypto Market Collapse Coming?
XRP, BTC, ADA Hit Rock-Bottom Trade Volumes: Is Crypto Market Collapse Coming?
XRP Maintains 9% Growth Amid Encroaching Bullish Market Momentum
XRP Maintains 9% Growth Amid Encroaching Bullish Market Momentum
SHIB, DOGE and PEPE's Market Making Insights Unmasked
SHIB, DOGE and PEPE's Market Making Insights Unmasked
Shibarium, Shiba Inu's Blockchain Achieve New Historic Milestone: Details
Shibarium, Shiba Inu's Blockchain Achieve New Historic Milestone: Details
Litecoin (LTC) Hits Major Milestone Ahead of Upcoming Halving Event: Details
Litecoin (LTC) Hits Major Milestone Ahead of Upcoming Halving Event: Details
Floki Inu (FLOKI) Listed on Binance TR, Here's When Trading Starts
Floki Inu (FLOKI) Listed on Binance TR, Here's When Trading Starts
XRP Community Reacts to Bitcoin Fan Max Keiser's Statement: Details
XRP Community Reacts to Bitcoin Fan Max Keiser's Statement: Details
Ripple Executive David Schwartz Advises Ledger on How to Move Forward
Ripple Executive David Schwartz Advises Ledger on How to Move Forward
Show all