XRP Holders Eligible for Airdrop: Here's How to Claim

Wed, 05/24/2023 - 10:20
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Not every holder out there will be eligible, but you can try your luck
In the crypto space, it's not uncommon to find opportunities where holders of certain tokens are rewarded. One such opportunity is fast approaching for XRP and SOLO holders. An airdrop of XCORE tokens, the token option for the native token of the Coreum blockchain, is scheduled and here's how you can claim yours.

According to an announcement, the XCORE airdrop snapshot is scheduled for March 24, 2023, at 13:00:00 KST. During this snapshot, the estimation criteria to determine eligibility for the airdrop will be the total amount of XRP and SOLO held in Upbit accounts.

The XCORE project team announced that the airdrop's total supply would be 50,000,000 XCORE. Half of this total, 25,000,000 XCORE, will be airdropped to XRP holders, with the remaining 25,000,000 XCORE distributed among SOLO holders. The final distribution ratio will depend on the snapshot's findings and will be subsequently announced.

The expected distribution schedule for the XCORE airdrop is set for May 15, 2023. Please note that this timeline may change depending on alterations to the XCORE team's schedule.

It's worth noting that XRP and SOLO deposits and withdrawals will be temporarily suspended starting from March 24, 2023, at 11:00 KST, and will resume once the airdrop support is completed, and stability is assured. Importantly, if you deposit XRP during this suspension period, it will be excluded from the snapshot and will not be eligible for the airdrop. Therefore, it's advisable to deposit XRP before the suspension period commences if you're aiming to be eligible for the airdrop.

xCORE is developed by the Sologenic Development Fund as part of their Layer 1 decentralized blockchain, Coreum. This airdrop is designed to promote the new Coreum ecosystem and coincides with the launch of Coreum’s mainnet on March 24, at 04:00 UTC.

article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

