Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for August 13

Sun, 08/13/2023 - 18:00
Denys Serhiichuk
When can price of Bitcoin (BTC) start rising?
Neither bulls nor bears are dominating on the last day of the week.

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 0.12% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) is looking bearish as the rate is returning to the recently formed support level at $29,351. If buyers cannot seize the initiative, the breakout may lead to a decline to the $29,300 area tomorrow.

A similar picture is on the daily time frame, however, here traders should focus on the level of $29,294.

If the bar closes below it, the ongoing drop may lead to a test of the $29,000 range shortly.

The situation is neither bullish nor bearish on the weekly chart as the rate is far from the main levels. In this case, the more likely scenario is sideways trading in the area of $29,000-$30,000 until the end of the month.

Bitcoin is trading at $29,359 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

