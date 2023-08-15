'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Kiyosaki Unveils Best Long-Term Bargain, Coinbase Loses 'XRP Pump' Gains, SHIB to Ignite 'Serious SHIB Excitement' This Week: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents the top three crypto news stories over the past day.

'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Kiyosaki unveils ultimate long-term bargain, and it is not Bitcoin

Yesterday, Robert Kiyosaki , well-known investor and "Rich Dad Poor Dad" author, took to social media to once again praise gold and silver as the best investment options. "Gold and silver are God's money put on Earth by God," wrote Kiyosaki at the beginning of his post. He then emphasized the difference in the price of the two precious metals, with gold's value being higher than silver's. The author noted that silver, often viewed as an industrial asset, is growing more rare due to rising demand. This makes silver a "better bargain as a long-term investment," concluded Kiyosaki.

Coinbase loses "XRP pump" gains

Since last month, Coinbase has been seeing its stock significantly rising in value. The roots of this occurrence lie in pro-XRP ruling in the SEC's case against Ripple, which was viewed as a sign of regulatory benevolence toward other crypto companies, including Coinbase. As a consequence, Coinbase's stock increased in price. Unfortunately, the wave of growth eventually hit the rocks, as Coinbase's stock soon retreated from its gains. One can suggest that although the Ripple ruling brought a brief period of euphoria, it did not fully allay general concerns regarding the regulatory framework for cryptocurrency businesses.

Shiba Inu about to ignite "serious SHIB excitement" this week