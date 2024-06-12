"Rich Dad Poor Dad" Author Names Easiest Way to Become a Millionaire, Ripple Unveils Major Initiative for Japan and South Korea: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Here are the top three news stories presented to you by U.Today.

"Rich Dad Poor Dad" author names easiest way to become a millionaire

Robert Kiyosaki, American businessman and author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad" finance bestselling book, has revealed the "easiest" way to become a millionaire in his recent X post . Kiyosaki wrote that he knows the hardships of making millions as an entrepreneur, which is exactly why he is saving Bitcoin now. "Bitcoin does the hardwork for me. That is why I love Bitcoin," he wrote in the conclusion of his post. However, some of Kiyosaki's followers pointed out that it is almost impossible for an ordinary person to become a millionaire with the help of Bitcoin due to the flagship crypto's high price. At the moment of writing, BTC is trading at $69,933, per CoinMarketCap data.

Ripple unveils major initiative for Japan and South Korea

According to a recent press release by Ripple, the company has launched the XRPL Japan and Korea Fund. This move is aimed at boosting innovation on the XRP Ledger "in the dynamic Japanese and Korean markets." Ripple supported the initiative as part of its 1 Billion XRP commitment through both the XRPL Grants and XRPL Accelerator programs; as a reminder, the fintech giant committed the aforementioned sum to various XRPL projects in April 2022. Emi Yoshikawa, VP of Strategy & Operations at Ripple, wrote in her X post that the fund will entail tens of millions of dollars over time for corporate partnerships, investments, and developer grants.

PlanB issues epic year-end Bitcoin (BTC) price prediction