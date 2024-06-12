Advertisement
AD

    "Rich Dad Poor Dad" Author Names Easiest Way to Become a Millionaire, Ripple Unveils Major Initiative for Japan and South Korea: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    Advertisement
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina
    Take a closer look at what's happening in the world of crypto with U.Today's news digest!
    Wed, 12/06/2024 - 16:25
    "Rich Dad Poor Dad" Author Names Easiest Way to Become a Millionaire, Ripple Unveils Major Initiative for Japan and South Korea: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Here are the top three news stories presented to you by U.Today.

    "Rich Dad Poor Dad" author names easiest way to become a millionaire

    Robert Kiyosaki, American businessman and author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad" finance bestselling book, has revealed the "easiest" way to become a millionaire in his recent X post. Kiyosaki wrote that he knows the hardships of making millions as an entrepreneur, which is exactly why he is saving Bitcoin now. "Bitcoin does the hardwork for me. That is why I love Bitcoin," he wrote in the conclusion of his post. However, some of Kiyosaki's followers pointed out that it is almost impossible for an ordinary person to become a millionaire with the help of Bitcoin due to the flagship crypto's high price. At the moment of writing, BTC is trading at $69,933, per CoinMarketCap data.

    Related
    Mon, 06/10/2024 - 16:15
    Yet Another Public Company Buys Bitcoin
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holders Receive Critical Telegram Warning, Here's Why
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holders Receive Critical Telegram Warning, Here's Why
    Ripple CEO Backs XRP Community Amid Major Event: Details
    Bitcoin (BTC) Suddenly Reclaims $69K. Here’s Why
    SHIB, FLOKI, WIF, BRETT: Meme Coin Bloodbath Continues

    Ripple unveils major initiative for Japan and South Korea

    According to a recent press release by Ripple, the company has launched the XRPL Japan and Korea Fund. This move is aimed at boosting innovation on the XRP Ledger "in the dynamic Japanese and Korean markets." Ripple supported the initiative as part of its 1 Billion XRP commitment through both the XRPL Grants and XRPL Accelerator programs; as a reminder, the fintech giant committed the aforementioned sum to various XRPL projects in April 2022. Emi Yoshikawa, VP of Strategy & Operations at Ripple, wrote in her X post that the fund will entail tens of millions of dollars over time for corporate partnerships, investments, and developer grants.

    PlanB issues epic year-end Bitcoin (BTC) price prediction

    In a recent X post, renowned crypto analyst PlanB has issued a year-end prediction for Bitcoin's price. The analyst's Bitcoin scenario spans five years, from 2024 to 2028. The post reads: "My best guess Bitcoin scenario 2024-2028: 2024 (EOY): $0.15 million, 2025: $0.8 million, 2026: $0.4 million, 2027: $0.3 million, 2028: $0.4 million." PlanB used the S2F model to compare Bitcoin’s trend with previous cycles, highlighting that it perfectly aligns with the S2F^3 power law model. He admits that this forecast for the Bitcoin price seems unlikely but claims that "800K would be in line with the best fitting, highest R2, historical data model." Several factors will determine whether PlanB's positive price prediction for Bitcoin comes true, including investor sentiment surrounding BTC and increased adoption from institutional players through spot Bitcoin ETF products.

    #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki #Bitcoin #Ripple News #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina

    Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holders Receive Critical Telegram Warning, Here's Why
    Jun 12, 2024 - 16:19
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holders Receive Critical Telegram Warning, Here's Why
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Binance Announces Major New Notcoin (NOT) and Dogwifhat (WIF) Listings
    Jun 12, 2024 - 16:19
    Binance Announces Major New Notcoin (NOT) and Dogwifhat (WIF) Listings
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Charts Crypto Path Beyond Meme Coins
    Jun 12, 2024 - 16:19
    Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Charts Crypto Path Beyond Meme Coins
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Solana’s $FRISE Raises $200,000 in 2 Hours, Top Dog's Gem of Summer 2024
    WEEXT WXT Presale Launch and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: Connect, Celebrate and Engage
    Azuro Steps Into AI Using Olas to Predict Sports Event Results
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holders Receive Critical Telegram Warning, Here's Why
    "Rich Dad Poor Dad" Author Names Easiest Way to Become a Millionaire, Ripple Unveils Major Initiative for Japan and South Korea: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Binance Announces Major New Notcoin (NOT) and Dogwifhat (WIF) Listings
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD