    'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Warns: 'Banking Crash Begun'

    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Robert Kiyosaki, author of bestseller 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad,' issues major banking crash warning
    Sun, 3/11/2024 - 11:22
    'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Warns: 'Banking Crash Begun'
    In a recent update on X, financial educator and “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” author Robert Kiyosaki delivered a serious warning regarding the U.S. banking sector. According to Kiyosaki, a serious crash in the banking industry has already begun, marked by the recent closure of an Oklahoma bank.

    He cautions that both bonds and the commercial real estate markets are at high risk of following the banking sector into a downturn, underscoring his long-standing concerns about the state of the financial system.

    Kiyosaki has long been skeptical of the current situation in the banking sector of the U.S. economy, and how it affects the global one, as everything in this world is dominated by the USD. The currency in its turn is seen by the best-selling author as a "fake" product of a corrupted and broken monetary system with no chance to save its value.

    As a result, the author predicts the worst crisis since the Great Depression of 1929.

    How to "take care," according to Robert Kiyosaki

    The salvation, on the contrary, he sees in scarce assets such as gold, silver and Bitcoin. The cryptocurrency even earned a "people's money" moniker from Kiyosaki, given its decentralized nature and the fact that it appeared literally out of nowhere.

    The limited supply and intrinsic value of these assets in his opinion is the only way to save money amid the firestorm on the financial markets, which is already burning hard, according to the best-selling author.

