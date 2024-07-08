Advertisement
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Reveals Crucial Insight as Bitcoin Turns Red

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Bitcoin's 5% price drop today led to major liquidations, with Robert Kiyosaki highlighting financial freedom insights
    Mon, 8/07/2024 - 16:29
    Cover image via youtu.be
    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) dropped over 5% today to a low of $54,800 before rebounding slightly above $56,400. This rollercoaster price action caused a cascade of liquidations worth $416.64 million.

    Interestingly, $206.49 million were long positions, while $210.15 million were bearish. This just goes to show that the market is no respecter of persons, and that traders who are not cautious enough will be wiped out either way.

    In the midst of this, Robert Kiyosaki, author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad" and a Bitcoin advocate, shared an important perspective. He emphasized that money should be seen as a tool, not an end goal, suggesting that true financial freedom is the goal.

    Kiyosaki's advice emphasizes the importance of a long-term vision and resilience during market fluctuations.

    Recent market movements and Kiyosaki's insights underscore the risks and opportunities inherent in the cryptocurrency market. Traders and investors are reminded to approach the market with caution, recognizing that significant price fluctuations are a feature, not a bug.

    BTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Kiyosaki's focus on financial freedom and strategic investing provides valuable guidance for navigating the market's ups and downs. His bullish stance on the future of Bitcoin remains on point. He predicted that BTC could reach $120,000 by the end of 2024 and potentially soar to $500,000 by next year.

    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

