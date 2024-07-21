    'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Drops Game-Changing Advice on When to Get Rich

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Robert Kiyosaki, man behind 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad,' breaks silence on best time to get rich
    Sun, 21/07/2024 - 12:36
    'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Drops Game-Changing Advice on When to Get Rich
    Cover image via youtu.be
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Robert Kiyosaki, known as the author of "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" and a harsh critic of Fed Reserve, once again stressed that the best time to get rich is approaching.

    Advertisement

    As real estate markets crash, he highlights the importance of making money in your sleep — a key lesson from his Rich Dad character. According to Kiyosaki, the time to generate passive income is now.

    Related
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Shares Success Secret Amid Bitcoin Turbulence
    Wed, 07/10/2024 - 11:53
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Shares Success Secret Amid Bitcoin Turbulence
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Drops Game-Changing Advice on When to Get Rich
    Critical Shytoshi Kusama Alert Issued to SHIB Community
    Peter Brandt Reveals His Bearish Bitcoin (BTC) View
    Ripple CEO: Legal Battle with SEC Will Be Over “Very Soon”

    Kiyosaki's receipt is well-known. He believes Bitcoin, along with gold and silver, is essential for preserving and growing wealth in these turbulent times. Once a crypto skeptic, the writer now calls Bitcoin "people's money" and projects it could reach half a million dollars by the next year. This shift aligns with his long-standing criticism of traditional financial systems and the Federal Reserve's policies, which he argues devalue the dollar, making it "fake."

    No to stress, yes to Bitcoin

    In the newest post, Kiyosaki also stresses the importance of staying strong and confident during tough times. He warns against excessive worry, suggesting it can ruin your life.

    Instead, he advises continual learning, attending seminars, changing your social circle and listening to successful individuals rather than those in traditional nine-to-five jobs. According to him, bad times are coming, but the brave, smart and open-minded will become richer and wiser.

    Related
    Peter Brandt Reveals His Bearish Bitcoin (BTC) View
    Sun, 07/21/2024 - 09:19
    Peter Brandt Reveals His Bearish Bitcoin (BTC) View
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Article image
    BTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Meanwhile, the price of Bitcoin has risen by 20% in the last two weeks. From bottoming out at $55,000 to approaching $70,000 — the price of BTC is about to hit a new all-time high, and if it does indeed do so again this year, maybe the "best time to get rich" is really approaching.

    #Bitcoin #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Solana Cat Meme Coin Surges 117%, but There Is Something You Need to Know
    Jul 21, 2024 - 12:29
    Solana Cat Meme Coin Surges 117%, but There Is Something You Need to Know
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Cardano Founder Comes Up With Creative Hard Fork Name
    Jul 21, 2024 - 12:29
    Cardano Founder Comes Up With Creative Hard Fork Name
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image 1.4 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: What Happened
    Jul 21, 2024 - 12:29
    1.4 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: What Happened
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ZKEX.com Unveils ‘Super DEX’ Following $2.5m Fundraise
    Whales' Rolling Window: Assassins, Rate Cuts and Portfolio Allocation
    Pawfury (PAW) Achieves $4.3 Million in Presale Funding
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Drops Game-Changing Advice on When to Get Rich
    Solana Cat Meme Coin Surges 117%, but There Is Something You Need to Know
    Cardano Founder Comes Up With Creative Hard Fork Name
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD