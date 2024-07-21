'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Drops Game-Changing Advice on When to Get Rich

Robert Kiyosaki, known as the author of "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" and a harsh critic of Fed Reserve, once again stressed that the best time to get rich is approaching.

As real estate markets crash, he highlights the importance of making money in your sleep — a key lesson from his Rich Dad character. According to Kiyosaki, the time to generate passive income is now.

Kiyosaki's receipt is well-known. He believes Bitcoin, along with gold and silver, is essential for preserving and growing wealth in these turbulent times. Once a crypto skeptic, the writer now calls Bitcoin "people's money" and projects it could reach half a million dollars by the next year. This shift aligns with his long-standing criticism of traditional financial systems and the Federal Reserve's policies, which he argues devalue the dollar, making it "fake."

No to stress, yes to Bitcoin

In the newest post, Kiyosaki also stresses the importance of staying strong and confident during tough times. He warns against excessive worry, suggesting it can ruin your life.

Best TIME to GET RICH is APPROACHING.



Real estate markets are crashing. As my Rich Dad taught me….”If you don’t lean how to make money in your sleep… you’ll never be rich.”



The time to make money in your sleep is arriving now.



For the hard times that are coming…Rich… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) July 20, 2024

Instead, he advises continual learning, attending seminars, changing your social circle and listening to successful individuals rather than those in traditional nine-to-five jobs. According to him, bad times are coming, but the brave, smart and open-minded will become richer and wiser.

BTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

Meanwhile, the price of Bitcoin has risen by 20% in the last two weeks. From bottoming out at $55,000 to approaching $70,000 — the price of BTC is about to hit a new all-time high, and if it does indeed do so again this year, maybe the "best time to get rich" is really approaching.