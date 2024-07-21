    Peter Brandt Reveals His Bearish Bitcoin (BTC) View

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Peter Brandt is not so bullish about Bitcoin's current state
    Sun, 21/07/2024 - 9:19
    Peter Brandt Reveals His Bearish Bitcoin (BTC) View
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Despite the relatively neutral sentiment on the cryptocurrency market, some renowned analysts believe the first cryptocurrency is far from an uptrend and currently showing a bearish dynamic, potentially diving down in the foreseeable future

    Advertisement

    The seasoned trader Peter Brandt recently shared his opinions on where he believes the price of Bitcoin is right now. He noted that contrary to what some may believe, the consolidation phase that Bitcoin is currently going through does not resemble a bullish flag pattern. As an alternative, Brandt observed a downward channel, indicating a potential bearish trend.

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Brandt's analysis is predicated on the classical charting methods developed by Schabacker Edwards and Magee. He felt that pattern labeling ought to adhere to these accepted standards. According to Brandt, the current Bitcoin pattern has persisted for far too long to be taken seriously as a warning indication. Instead, the pattern is more akin to a down channel, which often indicates further potential downside.

    HOT Stories
    Peter Brandt Reveals His Bearish Bitcoin (BTC) View
    Ripple CEO: Legal Battle with SEC Will Be Over “Very Soon”
    Crucial Scam Warning Published by SHIB Team
    Shiba Inu Lead Shares Key Message With SHIB Community

    The price movement of Bitcoin as seen on the provided chart, which displays a series of lower highs and lower lows, is consistent with a down channel. This pattern gradually lowers the price due to resistance levels, which typically denotes a declining phase of the asset. 

    Related
    Solana (SOL) Stuns Bears: $200 on Horizon?
    Sat, 07/20/2024 - 19:09
    Solana (SOL) Stuns Bears: $200 on Horizon?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    In the event that the downward trend continues, there may be increased selling pressure on Bitcoin, which could push prices below their current levels. This view contradicts the hope that some investors have for the future of Bitcoin, especially in view of the divergent signals from various technical indicators. 

    In general, it is not clear whether or not the bullish rally will continue in the upcoming week. One way or another, we need a fresh inflow of funds in order to see Bitcoin at $70,000 or above.

    #Bitcoin #Peter Brandt
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    related image Ripple CEO: Legal Battle with SEC Will Be Over “Very Soon”
    Jul 21, 2024 - 9:13
    Ripple CEO: Legal Battle with SEC Will Be Over “Very Soon”
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Crucial Scam Warning Published by SHIB Team
    Jul 21, 2024 - 9:13
    Crucial Scam Warning Published by SHIB Team
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Solana (SOL) Stuns Bears: $200 on Horizon?
    Jul 21, 2024 - 9:13
    Solana (SOL) Stuns Bears: $200 on Horizon?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ZKEX.com Unveils ‘Super DEX’ Following $2.5m Fundraise
    Whales' Rolling Window: Assassins, Rate Cuts and Portfolio Allocation
    Pawfury (PAW) Achieves $4.3 Million in Presale Funding
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Peter Brandt Reveals His Bearish Bitcoin (BTC) View
    Ripple CEO: Legal Battle with SEC Will Be Over “Very Soon”
    Crucial Scam Warning Published by SHIB Team
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD