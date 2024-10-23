'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Delivers Epic 'Buy Bitcoin or Bye-Bye' Line

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Despite the fact that the price of Bitcoin (BTC) is turning red and dragging the entire cryptocurrency market with it, some of the proponents of the "digital gold" are undaunted in their urge to buy BTC. One of them is Robert Kiyosaki, the famous author of the business bestseller "Rich Dad Poor Dad."

The author just delivered a new epic statement on his X (formerly Twitter), where he straightforwardly stated that the time to buy more Bitcoin or say goodbye to such an opportunity at current prices is now.

As a focal point of Kiyosaki's statement is the so-called "Uptober," as the month of October is commonly called by crypto enthusiasts. Due to the history of major price appreciation in the 10th month of the year throughout the life period of the cryptocurrency market, it indeed often showed a bullish October.

BITCOIN to BLAST-OFF in UPTOBER means time to BUY MORE BITCOIN or Bye-Buy — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) October 23, 2024

And indeed, since the beginning of the month, the price of Bitcoin soared more than 5.1% and reached a multi-month high above $69,500.

On the other hand, the rest of the cryptocurrency market literally did not move in those 23 days, according to the TOTAL2 index, which tracks alternative digital assets.

But we are talking about Bitcoin, and despite not beating its all-time high and overall chop performance, it is still "Uptober" for the main cryptocurrency. Having said that, Kiyosaki's vision becomes clearer.

Previously, the prominent author predicted that Bitcoin will reach at least $100,000 by the end of the year. Next, according to him, BTC will be up to $1 million in 2025.