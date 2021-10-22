leaderboard
woj

Reddit Working on NFT Platform

News
Fri, 10/22/2021 - 16:45
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The Reddit message board is getting into the NFT market, a new job posting suggests
Reddit Working on NFT Platform
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Online message board Reddit is preparing to develop a platform for non-fungible tokens, according to a new job posting.

The San Francisco-headquartered company is looking for a senior backend engineer who will be responsible for building services that will make it possible for “millions” of users to mint and trade NFTs.

The job description highlights the importance of NFTs, predicting that they are going to “rewrite” the way we think about goods. It highlights a slew of use cases that are linked to the new technology:

woj
woj

Beyond visual art, there are already NFTs for music, videos, articles, and even memes. Many believe that NFTs will become the standard for items in online games, as well as items in the eventual metaverse.

Related
Bitcoin Drops to $60K After Launch of Second ETF
Five years of experience in backend development and the ability to design complex distributed systems are the key qualifications required for the position.

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian is a big fan of Ethereum and NFTs. At the MET Fashion Gala, he even wore a CryptoPunk NFT that he purchased for his wife, Serena Williams.

#Reddit News #NFT News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image JPMorgan Has Bearish Warning About Dogecoin and Robinhood
10/22/2021 - 18:58
JPMorgan Has Bearish Warning About Dogecoin and Robinhood
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Reddit Working on NFT Platform
10/22/2021 - 16:45
Reddit Working on NFT Platform
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image BTC, SHIB and DOGE Price Analysis for October 22
10/22/2021 - 16:14
BTC, SHIB and DOGE Price Analysis for October 22
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk