Reddit Working on NFT Platform

Online message board Reddit is preparing to develop a platform for non-fungible tokens, according to a new job posting.



The San Francisco-headquartered company is looking for a senior backend engineer who will be responsible for building services that will make it possible for “millions” of users to mint and trade NFTs.



The job description highlights the importance of NFTs, predicting that they are going to “rewrite” the way we think about goods. It highlights a slew of use cases that are linked to the new technology:

Beyond visual art, there are already NFTs for music, videos, articles, and even memes. Many believe that NFTs will become the standard for items in online games, as well as items in the eventual metaverse.