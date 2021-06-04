Cardano’s Reddit Community Surpasses 500K Subscribers After Explosive Growth

Fri, 06/04/2021 - 17:51
Alex Dovbnya
Cardano now has one of the largest cryptocurrency communities on Reddit
The r/cardano community has now surpassed 500,000 subscribers after the proof-of-stake blockchain exploded in popularity earlier this year.

For comparison, the subreddit only had roughly 95,000 subscribers at the beginning of 2021.

The community’s top submissions are about Cardano CEO Charles Hoskinson praising the blockchain’s energy efficiency, a soap company accepting ADA for payments, ADA being listed on Coinbase Pro, and the misogyny during the Cardano 360 event.

Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Mends Fences With Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin
 

At the end of May, r/Cardano has entered the 1,000 most popular subreddits.     

Meanwhile, as reported by U.Today, r/Cryptocurrency is now also on track to surpass r/Bitcoin and become the largest crypto-related Reddit community after hitting 1 million subscribers.

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

