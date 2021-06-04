Cardano’s Reddit Community Surpasses 500K Subscribers After Explosive Growth

Cardano now has one of the largest cryptocurrency communities on Reddit

The r/cardano community has now surpassed 500,000 subscribers after the proof-of-stake blockchain exploded in popularity earlier this year.



For comparison, the subreddit only had roughly 95,000 subscribers at the beginning of 2021.

Image by /r/cardano

The community’s top submissions are about Cardano CEO Charles Hoskinson praising the blockchain’s energy efficiency, a soap company accepting ADA for payments, ADA being listed on Coinbase Pro, and the misogyny during the Cardano 360 event.

At the end of May, r/Cardano has entered the 1,000 most popular subreddits.Meanwhile, as reported by U.Today, r/Cryptocurrency is now also on track to surpass r/Bitcoin and become the largest crypto-related Reddit community after hitting 1 million subscribers.