“Red Envelopes” with Chinese CBDC to Be Won in Random Lottery in China

News
Wed, 06/02/2021 - 08:45
article image
Yuri Molchan
China continues trialling digital yuan and now plans to dish out wallets with e-RMB to those who win them in a state-backed lottery
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
As per a Reuters report, the Chinese government plans to distribute e-wallets that contain 200 digital RMB (about $32 equivalent) to the winners of the state lottery.

Image via Reuters

The prizes will be given away as "red envelopes"—a traditional local form of giving holiday cash gifts to children. Wallets with 200 yuan CBDC (initially known as DCEP) will be given out to 200,000 winners.

Anyone can sign up for the lottery starting on June 6. The winners, whose names will be published a few days after that, have to make use of their DCEP by June 20.

article image
