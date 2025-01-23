Advertisement
    Rayls Introduces Public Blockchain on Arbitrum Orbit Stack

    Vladislav Sopov
    Rayls pioneers concept of DeFi-TradFi infrastructure on Arbitrum Orbit
    Thu, 23/01/2025 - 17:29
    Rayls, a blockchain ecosystem bridging DeFi and TradFi, announces a strategic integration with Arbitrum, Ethereum’s dominant L2, to release its Rayls Public Chain. The public testnet for Rayls DeFi-TradFi platform is expected to go live in Q1, 2025.

    Rayls teams up with Arbitrum for integration of DeFi and TradFi tools

    Rayls, a blockchain network focused on the integration between TradFi and DeFi products for B2B and B2C use cases, shares the details of its partnership with Arbitrum, the largest Ethereum-based L2 by TVL.

    Building on the top of Arbitrum Orbit, Rayls is gearing up for its public testnet release. The project’s open testnet might be unlocked for developers as soon as Q1, 2025. 

    Rayls’ public chain demonstrates significant potential for accelerating adoption of blockchain technology, allowing banking entities to bring billions of clients on-chain and to provide access to new services and products using DeFI applications to unlock trillions of dollars of assets currently managed by global financial markets. The initiative is poised to onboard the next generation of users into blockchain-based protocols.

    Marcos Viriato, CEO and cofounder of Parfin, a core developer of Rayls, welcomes the partnership and upcoming releases as well as their impact on the global Web2-to-Web3 transition:

    We are thrilled to integrate with Arbitrum for the launch of the Rayls Public Chain and the opportunity it brings to the financial and technology industries. Our ambition is to establish the definitive blockchain for financial institutions on Ethereum, and this integration marks a significant step toward achieving that goal.

    Rayls works with financial institutions globally, offering a blockchain ecosystem composed of permissioned EVM subnets that facilitate high-volume, private and regulatory-compliant transactions connected to an Ethereum L2 public chain. Its solutions are already being explored by prominent institutions such as the Central Bank of Brazil, in the development of its digital currency, Drex, as well as JP Morgan’s Kinexys platform.

    Rayls' mainnet launch expected in 2025

    Nina Rong, Head of Partnerships at the Arbitrum Foundation, stresses the effects of Rayls' integration as a showcase for Arbitrum Orbit's potential:

    The launch of Rayls on Arbitrum Orbit demonstrates how the Arbitrum technology stack can support institutional blockchain adoption. This integration showcases how Arbitrum's infrastructure can help power solutions that bridge TradFi and DeFi while maintaining the robust compliance and security standards financial institutions require. We're excited to see Rayls leverage Arbitrum technology to unlock the potential of real-world assets on the blockchain.

    According to the official statement by the Rayls team, the full mainnet launch is expected to arrive by the end of 2025. Banks and organizations will be able to move their business services to the  blockchain platform backed by Arbitrum’s battle-tested solutions.

    By offering permissioned "subnets," Rayls enables institutions to maintain privacy and regulatory compliance while seamlessly connecting to the broader decentralized finance ecosystem. Leveraging advanced cryptographic techniques such as Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKP) and Homomorphic Encryption, Rayls ensures data security and transaction integrity.

    Arbitrum Orbit enables the development of customizable, interconnected chains leveraging the Arbitrum ecosystem. Along with Stylus, supporting Rust and C++, it pushes Arbitrum to the forefront of pioneering innovation in blockchain development.

    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

