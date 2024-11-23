    Raoul Pal Shares His 'Paper Hand' Drama From 2017

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Macro economist Raoul Pal, CEO of Real Vision platform, tells what happened to his early Bitcoin (BTC) purchasing
    Sat, 23/11/2024 - 15:30
    Raoul Pal Shares His 'Paper Hand' Drama From 2017
    Raoul Pal, global macro investor and CEO of Real Vision platform, purchased $200,000 worth of Bitcoin (BTC) in 2013. Here's what happened with this massive stake — and when Pal predicted $100,000 for BTC for the first time.

    Real Vision CEO shares his dramatic story about selling BTC

    Investor and economist Raoul Pal purchased Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, back in 2013. He spent $200,000 on the orange coin 11 years ago. In 2013, the largest cryptocurrency soared from $13 to $754, historical data says.

    As Pal shared with his 1 million followers on X, he sold this BTC allocation in 2017 when Bitcoin (BTC) reached $2,000. He was "pleased" with the outcome of the deal despite BTC surging 10x further in 2017.

    Bitcoin (BTC) reached a cycle peak in mid-December 2017 at about $19,450. This 2013-2017 run was the first mainstream rally of cryptocurrency markets.

    Also, Pal admitted that he published his first-ever macro review of the Bitcoin (BTC) price when it was at $200. He leveraged the Stock-to-Flow model and compared Bitcoin (BTC) to Gold. The forecast spelled $100,000 as the minimum target price for the crypto king.

    In turn, his own Bitcoin (BTC) stake would have been surging to $100,000,000 in 2024, the macro analyst says.

    As covered by U.Today previously, Pal is sure that altcoins will outperform Bitcoin (BTC) in the starting bull run. In particular, he is bullish on Solana (SOL) and Sui (SUI).

    At the same time, he remains a "1,000%" believer in Bitcoin (BTC) and its future, he said responding to Michael Saylor's tweet.

    Bitcoin DCA monster with diamond hands finally becomes millionaire

    In the last 30 days, Bitcoin (BTC), the first cryptocurrency, added 50%. Yesterday, on Nov. 22, 2024, it routinely set a new ATH one step from $100,000.

    A pseudonymous crypto expert who goes by Rego The Trader celebrates the anniversary of his Bitcoin DCA challenge. For eight years in a row, he was buying $15 worth of BTC every 12 hours. In total, he spent about $86,500 and never sold.

    He shared his inspiring story on X, recalling the crucial milestones of his venture. At the current prices, his Bitcoin (BTC) stake is worth over $1.15 million.

    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

