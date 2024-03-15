Advertisement
AD

MicroStrategy Just Surpassed Amazon in Trading Volume

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
MicroStrategy eclipses Amazon in trading volume
Fri, 15/03/2024 - 18:29
MicroStrategy Just Surpassed Amazon in Trading Volume
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

MicroStrategy, the Virginia-based enterprise software company, has eclipsed e-commerce giant Amazon in trading volume.  

According to Bloomberg senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, MicroStrategy's trading volume soared to $8 billion, outpacing Amazon for the first time in its history. 

This surge is attributed to the broader enthusiasm in the equitized Bitcoin complex, which now sees over $20 billion in daily trading volume.

MicroStrategy's latest offering 

Earlier today, MicroStrategy announced the pricing of its offering of $525 million in 0.875% convertible senior notes due 2031, an increase from the initially planned $500 million. 

This strategic financial maneuver is part of the company's broader commitment to investing in Bitcoin. 

Related
Dogecoin (DOGE) Ticks Past Massive $5 Billion in Large Transactions as Price Dips

As reported by U.Today, it recently purchased an additional 12,000 Bitcoin for $821.7 million, funded primarily through convertible note sales. 

This latest acquisition brings MicroStrategy's total Bitcoin holdings to approximately 205,000 tokens. 

Crypto market volatility 

Despite increasing institutional adoption, the cryptocurrency market remains highly volatile. 

Following a sharp decline in Bitcoin's price to $65,848.20 earlier today, MicroStrategy and other cryptocurrency-related stocks, including Coinbase, experienced significant trading volatility. 

MicroStrategy's stock has seen a dramatic increase since its pivot to Bitcoin, but the market's unpredictability serves as a cautionary tale for investors. 

#MicroStrategy News #Amazon News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Ticks Past Massive $5 Billion in Large Transactions as Price Dips
2024/03/15 18:49
Dogecoin (DOGE) Ticks Past Massive $5 Billion in Large Transactions as Price Dips
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for March 15
2024/03/15 18:49
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for March 15
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Peter Brandt Provides Crucial Bitcoin Price Update
2024/03/15 18:49
Peter Brandt Provides Crucial Bitcoin Price Update
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

DePIN project Chirp Launches Testnet to Power Decentralized IoT
Xfood Announces Soft Launch of XFT Token, Backed by Wavedex Capital & PT Perwiratama Group
NAV Disrupts DeFi Landscape with Comprehensive Structured Investment Products Suite
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

MicroStrategy Just Surpassed Amazon in Trading Volume
Dogecoin (DOGE) Ticks Past Massive $5 Billion in Large Transactions as Price Dips
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for March 15
Show all