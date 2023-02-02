Pro-Ripple Lawyer Highlights Striking Evidence in Favor of XRP in SEC Lawsuit

Thu, 02/02/2023 - 15:08
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Pro-Ripple lawyer highlights compelling evidence in XRP's favor
Pro-Ripple Lawyer Highlights Striking Evidence in Favor of XRP in SEC Lawsuit
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bill Morgan, a crypto lawyer and digital asset enthusiast, shares that his ongoing review of the Daubert challenge documents reveals a significant weakness in the SEC arguments against Ripple.

In a thread of tweets, Morgan stated that one interesting thing he discovered while reviewing Ripple's response to the SEC's Daubert challenge was the agency's inconsistencies, or "typical change of position." He cites instances.

First, an SEC expert opined on the viability of Ripple's cross-border remittance product, alleging that ODL was not a genuine use case for XRP.

The SEC revised its position and said the matter was irrelevant after Ripple's expert refuted the SEC's assertions and demonstrated that cross-border remittance use was feasible.

Ripple argued that the ''the hypocrisy suggests that the SEC is adopting its litigation positions to further its desired goal and not out of a faithful allegiance to the law.''

Striking evidence: XRP is not security, under GAAP

Morgan added that the SEC argued that the evidence provided by a Ripple expert regarding the treatment of XRP under other legal or industry regimes was irrelevant.

The evidence was that, based on its economic characteristics, XRP is not a security.

Ripple's response to the SEC goes thus:

Even if security can mean one thing under federal securities law and another under Treasury regulations, CFTC regulations, federal tax laws, and GAAP, the practical treatment of XRP under these other laws and regulations – and the SEC's long silence about it – is highly relevant to whether an objective person had fair notice that the SEC would suddenly, many years later, claim that XRP is a security.

Related
Ripple Pro Lawyer John Deaton's Crypto Prediction Sparks Concern

It continued, "This point is especially strong with respect to GAAP because the SEC itself has regulatory authority over GAAP. Evidence that XRP is not a security under GAAP shows that even a framework under the SEC's own supervision contradicts the SEC's litigating position in this case.''

#Ripple News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for February 2
02/02/2023 - 16:08
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for February 2
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Crypto Exchange Kraken Leaving Abu Dhabi
02/02/2023 - 15:55
Crypto Exchange Kraken Leaving Abu Dhabi
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Optimism (OP) Soars 30% Amid Binance's BUSD Integration
02/02/2023 - 15:45
Optimism (OP) Soars 30% Amid Binance's BUSD Integration
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev