    Polygon (POL) Skyrockets 750% in Key Metric Amid Completed Rebranding

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Polygon rebranding from MATIC to POL now complete, What now?
    Thu, 5/09/2024 - 15:25
    Polygon (POL) Skyrockets 750% in Key Metric Amid Completed Rebranding
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Polygon, the Ethereum scaling solution, has finally rebranded its native token from MATIC to POL. The move marks a significant achievement for the protocol and signals a new dispensation for the ecosystem.

    Advertisement

    Positive market sentiment drives significant gains for POL

    Remarkably, Polygon's rebranding has triggered positive market sentiment for the native token. As of the time of writing, data shows that POL exchanged hands at $0.3811, which represents a 1.61% increase in the past 24 hours since the launch.

    Related
    Ethereum Foundation's Huge ETH Sale Shocks Community
    Thu, 09/05/2024 - 14:07
    Ethereum Foundation's Huge ETH Sale Shocks Community
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt

    Besides positive price value, Polygon has registered a massive market volume and valuation surge. Within the same 24-hour period, Polygon’s market volume soared by over 750% to a significant $23,087,508. Similarly, the market cap recorded a massive leap of 1,388.42% to $2,081,686,019.

    Analysts have attributed these positive indices to the enthusiasm that greeted Polygon’s rebranding. The development involved more than just a name change from MATIC to POL. 

    Notably, with the latest mainnet upgrade, the token takes productivity further, enabling holders to stake across multiple chains. This utility helps to generate returns from multiple sources in the Polygon ecosystem.

    Boosting multi-Chain staking and scarcity

    Interestingly, the unveiling of POL marks the first phase in the blockchain's rebranding and upgrade development. This phase now allows holders to stake POL to secure the Polygon PoS (Proof of Stake) network and be rewarded for it.

    Additionally, a portion of POL, which serves as transaction fees, will be burned, helping to reduce overall supply and create scarcity. This can ultimately increase the token’s value and possibly drive up prices.

    Related
    Extremely Rare Golden Cross Appears on Bitcoin Price Chart: Details
    Thu, 09/05/2024 - 14:54
    Extremely Rare Golden Cross Appears on Bitcoin Price Chart: Details
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Moreover, in this first phase, POL tokens emitted to the community treasury help support ecosystem development and other community-driven projects. By design, the POL token is intended to spur the long-term development of the network, and community members have authority over its operations.

    #Polygon
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 5, 2024 - 14:54
    Extremely Rare Golden Cross Appears on Bitcoin Price Chart: Details
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Sep 5, 2024 - 14:51
    Bitcoin (BTC) Prediction for September 5
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Agora-Backed AUSD Stablecoin is Live on Sui
    Crypto Staking Rewards Module Launches with Various Programs
    ‘Meet Your Meme’ TOKEN2049 After Party: LBank, Shiba Inu, Babydoge, and SaitaChain Unite for a Memorable Crypto Event
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Polygon (POL) Skyrockets 750% in Key Metric Amid Completed Rebranding
    Extremely Rare Golden Cross Appears on Bitcoin Price Chart: Details
    Bitcoin (BTC) Prediction for September 5
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD