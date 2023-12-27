Advertisement
Polygon (MATIC) Soars 21% as Bulls Make Run for Yearly High

Godfrey Benjamin
Polygon (MATIC) eyeing new yearly high after price explodes over 21%
Wed, 27/12/2023 - 7:46
Wed, 27/12/2023 - 7:46
Polygon (MATIC) is undergoing a seismic shift within its ecosystem that has seen its price jump by more than 21% in early trading hours on Wednesday as the protocol’s bulls make a run for new yearly highs. Polygon has been signaling its readiness to surmount the crucial $0.9 price level, judging from the many milestones within its ecosystem.

Related
Is Polygon (MATIC) Price About to Explode? Market Delivers Hidden Data

At the time of writing, Polygon is changing hands for $1.07, atop a 36.66% jump in the trailing seven-day period. Polygon’s revival was sparked by a more than 179% jump in trading volume over the past 24 hours to $2,145,624,558. As far as Polygon bulls are concerned, pushing the price above the $1.4 target to beat the best price in February remains the ultimate goal.

This is feasible when the charts displayed by top market analyst Ali Martinez are brought into focus. The analyst forecast hours before press time that, should the digital currency soar above the $0.96 price point, chances are that it will rally as high as $1.73 before it takes a breather.

What is unclear now remains the potential timeline for this rally to hit the targeted levels if the projections come to pass.

Polygon ecosystem fundamentals

The growth of Polygon, as visible now, is the culmination of relentless developmental effort from Polygon Labs and the Polygon Foundation. From constant upgrades to vision modifications and strategic partnerships, Polygon has changed its narrative from being a mere Ethereum-based layer-2 scaling solution to a formidable protocol with a crucial impact on the evolving digital currency ecosystem.

Related
Polygon (MATIC) Achieves Record-Breaking TPS, Sandeep Nailwal Says

The advent of the Polygon CDK is one of the most important game-changers the protocol has introduced in recent times. With many industry giants already harnessing this tool to create scalable solutions, the demand on MATIC is growing and is poised to have a tremendous impact on its future price surge.

Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

